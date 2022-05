This region of ours does bands, and it does Soul music. And, if you throw in Reggae, you end up with the latest special act to come from the Miami Valley, The Luv Locz Experiment. The collective, hailing from the Dayton area, is a tight band that constantly performs live shows and releases great music. Think island grooves infused with Hip-Hop and Funk. I could write more about the Locz, but I’d rather show you. Check out their stuff:

