There is some bad news on the horizon, as COVID cases are climbing. A couple of months ago, the average amount of COVID cases per 100,000 in Ohio was down to 49. Over the past two weeks, though, ending May l2, the average number of cases per 100,000 people in Ohio has jumped to 205.7. Only 21 of the 88 counties are now below 100 cases per 100,000.

WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO