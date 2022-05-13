ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, Washington

A Recap of The Creative Advantage’s Artful Solidarity for Arts Education

By April Jingco
Seattle, Washington
Seattle, Washington
 3 days ago

All Photos by Chloe Collyer

After 2 long, challenging years, The Creative Advantage hosted its first in-person event for Seattle Public School teachers and community arts partners on Saturday, April 30, at the Seattle Art Museum (SAM).

Artful Solidarity for Arts Education kicked off with a collective performance from 5 Youth Speaks Seattle poets who performed a piece with a justice-themed take on the Pledge of Allegiance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22o3c2_0fdaRYXC00

Throughout the event, arts educators and community partners alike experienced: updates from The Creative Advantage team; words of encouragement and thanks from Seattle Office of Arts & Culture’s (ARTS) Acting Director, royal alley-barnes; a keynote by Donte Felder, Executive Director of South End Stories; art-making “solidarity tracks” responding to images from SAM’s current exhibition, Our Blue Planet: Global Visions of Water, led by Nabra Nelson, Director of Arts Engagement at Seattle Rep; music with Orlando Morales, Director of Arts Engagement at The 5th Avenue Theatre; and visual art with Yaoyao Liu, Manager of School & Educator Programs at Seattle Art Museum.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gUDxl_0fdaRYXC00

After much time spent in virtual meetings and workshop spaces, it brought us collective joy to come together to celebrate our creative resilience, create art, and seed new possibilities that are yet to come.

Save the Date

The Creative Advantage Summer Institute will be held in person on August 18, 2022.

The Creative Advantage is a program of the Seattle Office of Arts & Culture (ARTS) in partnership with Seattle Public Schools, the Seattle Foundation, and community arts partners. For more information, please visit The Creative Advantage website or contact Arts Education Project Manager, Tina LaPadula, at tina.lapadula@seattle.gov.

Comments / 0

Related
Seattle, Washington

ARTS Unveils new name for organizational funding: Centering Art & Racial Equity (C.A.R.E.) Grant

Now open, Centering Art & Racial Equity (C.A.R.E.) grant is the new name of the Seattle Office of Arts & Culture’s organizational funding program previously known as Civic Partners. The updated name highlights the evolution of the program over the past ten years and reflects the values of racial equity, social cohesion, and the importance of art to our communities.
Seattle, Washington

Lifelong Recreation Summer Brochure 2022

The Lifelong Recreation Summer 2022 program brochure is available for viewing here. Find a wide assortment of programs for ages 50+ across Seattle. Options include fitness classes, arts, Tai Chi, social programs, field trips and more!. Registration for these programs opens May 24 at noon. Need help registering or navigating...
Seattle, Washington

HSD Announces Availability of Funding to Increase Licensed Capacity in Preschool and Child Care Facilities Across the City of Seattle

The Seattle Human Services Department (HSD) is pleased to announce the availability of up to $5,000,000 of Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery (CLFR) Funds and up to $1,000,000 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding to increase licensed capacity in preschool and child care facilities across the City of Seattle. Providers interested in applying for this RFP must have experience in:
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Arts#Visual Art#The Creative Advantage#Seattle Public School#The Seattle Art Museum#Royal Alley Barnes#South End Stories#Arts Engagement#Seattle Rep
Seattle, Washington

Arts in Parks: Free events this May

Arts in Parks supports new and established festivals or events that promote arts and cultural participation, celebrate diversity, build community connections, and activate parks through arts and culture. See below for Arts in Parks events taking place in May. All events are FREE. Sunday, May 15, 2022: Sundaes Outside, a...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Adds Seven Members to the Urban Forestry Commission

The City of Seattle set the bold goal of achieving 30% tree canopy cover by 2037 to increase the environmental, social, and economic benefits trees bring to Seattle residents. The Urban Forestry Commission (UFC) is composed of thirteen members, six appointed by the Mayor, six appointed by City Council, and one (Position #9) is elected by the Urban Forestry Commission. Commissioners have knowledge in the areas specific to the position for which they are applying, including skills such as architecture, environmental justice, ecology, community outreach, and more. For more information.
Seattle, Washington

DEEL Funding Opportunity FAQ’s, May 11, 2022

View frequently asked questions (FAQ’s) pertaining to DEEL’s funding opportunities currently open now, updated May 11, 2022. Click to view FAQ’s for DEEL’s Youth Leadership & Cultural Education RFIDownload. Homelessness and Housing Support Services RFI. Click to view FAQ’s for DEEL’s Homelessness and Housing Support Services...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

2021 Impact Dashboard

Our Impact Dashboard provides a snapshot of some of our major accomplishments in 2021. It illustrates the programs, activities and services Seattle Parks and Recreation provided to the community to help support Healthy People, a Healthy Environment, and Strong Communities. Healthy People:. 7,620 hours of Rec in the Street program,...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Students Help Improve Volunteer Services

District Enlists the Expertise of Students to Improve Volunteer Programming. As part of an effort to improve volunteer services and increase the ratio of volunteers in Title I schools, district staff have sought the voice of students to provide input on new volunteer supports in schools. Learn more about Title I schools.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Mosqueda Appointed to National Local Progress Board￼

SEATTLE – Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda (Position 8, Citywide) was appointed to the board of Local Progress, a national network of elected officials working in nearly 700 localities to help lead progressive change at the local level. Local Progress is a movement of local elected officials who work to advance a racial and economic justice agenda through all levels of local government. They have been on the leading edge of collective efforts to address building affordable housing, fighting for worker and immigrant rights, reimagining public safety, and promoting economic justice.
Seattle, Washington

Competitive application process focused on safety, equity, and proper parking leads to changes in Seattle’s scooter line-up

Seattle’s scooter share program gives residents and visitors another option to get around the city without a car. Last month, we concluded the program’s pilot phase. We shared the next steps in a blog post, which included conducting a competitive application process to choose the next set of scooter share companies approved to operate in Seattle. We asked each scooter company that applied to provide a detailed strategy for how they’d address safety, equity, and improper parking, so we could evaluate them side-by-side and select the strongest applicants.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Digital Equity Grants Due in This Week

Welcome to the last part of the Technology Matching Fund & Digital Navigator Cohort Grant blog series! In this series, Seattle IT will be covering the Technology Matching Fund and Digital Network Cohort which is a project to build onto Seattle’s Digital Equity Statement and how qualifying non-profits can apply.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Fresh, from-scratch meals with local ingredients are happening at a Seattle school near you

School food heroes at Seattle Public Schools (SPS) Culinary Services are bringing exciting changes to school food programs!. Led by director Aaron Smith and District Executive Chef Emme Collins and informed by feedback and input from youth leadership, parents, and the community, dozens of staff at Seattle schools regularly serve over 27,000 meals to students per day, working non-stop to keep kids fed – even while classrooms were closed during the pandemic. School meals are a critical food access point for many families, particularly in BIPOC or low-income communities.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Lake Washington Blvd updates: community visioning process starting soon, and summer 2022 Bicycle Weekends schedule published.

This blog post includes two main updates. Please click on the two links directly below to jump down to each update. In the coming weeks, in partnership with the Southeast Seattle community, the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) will begin a visioning process for Lake Washington Blvd. This process will continue through the end of 2022 and result in a framework for how the City of Seattle will make future decisions on what driving, biking, walking, and rolling will be like on Lake Washington Blvd. We will continue to post more information on our Lake Washington Blvd web page as it becomes available this spring and summer.
Seattle, Washington

Recap of last weekend’s educational “Touch-A-Truck” event in Seattle – building interest in transportation and public service with people of all ages!

This past Sunday, May 1, 2022, our team at the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) participated in this year’s “Touch-A-Truck” event, hosted by the Junior League of Seattle at Magnuson Park. This event was open to the community, and provided a fun hands-on opportunity for families and children of all ages to explore and interact with many types of vehicles. The event was a big success and was attended by thousands of people!
Seattle, Washington

Animal protector is new Seattle “batwoman”

The Seattle Animal Shelter recently received a call from a good Samaritan who was at Matthews Beach in northeast Seattle with her family when they saw a bat struggling on the lawn by the beach. She safely confined the bat using a nearby trash can lid and Animal Control Officer Christopher St. Clair responded soon after.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
208K+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle (/siˈætəl/ (About this soundlisten) see-AT-əl) is a seaport city on the West Coast of the United States. It is the seat of King County, Washington. Seattle is the largest city in both the state of Washington and the Pacific Northwest region of North America. According to U.S. Census data released in 2019, the Seattle metropolitan area's population stands at 3.98 million, making it the 15th-largest in the United States. In July 2013, Seattle was the fastest-growing major city in the United States and remained in the top five in May 2015 with an annual growth rate of 2.1%. In July 2016, Seattle ranked as the fastest-growing major U.S. city, with a 3.1% annual growth rate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy