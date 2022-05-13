Family fun continues at the Dandelion Festival on May 28 with the kids’ fishing derby.

The event takes place from 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. at the White Sulphur Springs National Fish Hatchery.

Kids aged 3-6 years old register at 8:30 a.m. and fish from 9-10 a.m.

Kids aged 7-9 register at 9 a.m. and fish from 10-11 a.m.

Kids aged 10-13 register at 10 a.m. and fish from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

The fishing derby is sponsored by The White Sulphur Springs Rotary Club and White Sulphur Springs National Fish Hatchery.

Bring your own fishing poles. No live bait; single hooks encouraged.

Covid-19 cases may impact this event. Email white_sulphur_springs_nfh@fws.gov with any questions.

The post Fishing Derby returns to Dandelion Festival appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .