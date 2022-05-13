Female Hospitalized After Stabbing, Suspect in Custody

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A suspect was taken into custody after a stabbing left a female wounded at an apartment complex in the city of Lancaster Friday morning.

Eyad Alawi / KNN

At approximately 8:36 a.m. May 13, Los Angeles County firefighter/paramedics responded to a medical emergency at the Cedar Ridge Apartments located on the 2100 block of East Avenue J-8.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a female had been stabbed and requested Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies to respond Code 3 to the scene. Lancaster Deputies arrived and found the possible suspect was still at the location with bloody hands and clothing.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident. The victim was transported by AMR Ambulance to Antelope Valley Medical Center in unknown condition.

The circumstance of the stabbing is not known at this time.

This report will be updated if more information becomes available.

Video: Eyad Alawi, Photojournalist / KNN

