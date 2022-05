A former Erie minister is now pastor of a southern California church where a gunman opened fire Sunday afternoon killing one person and wounding five others. The Rev. Steven Marsh, Senior Pastor of Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, is a former pastor of First Presbyterian Church of the Covenant in Erie. He told us the attack happened during a celebration for a pastor of the Taiwanese congregation that is a mission partner of his church and shares their facilities.

ERIE, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO