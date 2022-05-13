ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconto County, WI

Heavy rain washes out roads in Oconto County

By Nathan Phelps
spectrumnews1.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOWN OF SPRUCE, Wis. — There was a road in front of Jolene Smaney’s home at noon Thursday. It wasn’t there Friday morning. Heavy rains Thursday washed most of it away. “At 2:45 p.m., we got our first big win drops. I remember my husband and I were watching the news...

spectrumnews1.com

WFRV Local 5

Residents continue to clean up after Oconto County Flooding

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV)-Cleanup continues in Oconto County after that storm Friday that some long time residents say brought the worst flooding they’ve ever seen in this area.  The Bauer’s are one of the families cleaning up. The heavy rains brought heavy flooding to their yard, the street they live on, and about a foot […]
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Algoma fire burns down house Sunday, rekindles Monday

A home along State Highway 42 in Algoma was destroyed and two house pets perished in a fire that took place Sunday and restarted again on Monday. The initial fire started after 2 p.m. on Sunday at N8602 STH 42, sending the Algoma Fire Department to work before calling for assistance from the Kewaunee and Southern Door Fire Departments. When crews arrived, smoke and flames were already showing. Algoma Fire Chief Tom Ackerman says they went to work right away, but it was too late to try and save the building.
ALGOMA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Oconto County experiences major flooding

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – When night turned to day and the sun came out, residents all over Oconto County say they were shocked by what a Friday night storm left behind. For William Grawien, the storm left behind several feet of water in his backyard destroying his garden.
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Resurfacing Project Begins Between Menominee, Stephenson

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing $10.2 million to resurface 17.9 miles of US-41 from south of 56th Avenue in the city of Menominee to south of County Road 352 in the city of Stephenson, Menominee County. The project includes asphalt milling, two courses of asphalt resurfacing, joint repairs, guardrail replacement, drainage improvements, and pavement markings.
STEPHENSON, MI
Oconto County, WI
Government
County
Oconto County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Fox11online.com

Hot temperatures cause pavement bucking across Northeast Wisconsin

(WLUK) -- There have been multiple reports of pavement buckling across Northeast Wisconsin as the area sees record-breaking temperatures for the second day in a row. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported pavement buckling on State Highway 96 at McCarthy Road in Outagamie County. Eastbound lanes were closed for about two hours before they reopened.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Traffic Crash in Green Bay Closes Major Intersection

A major intersection in Green Bay was closed off for a while yesterday following a traffic crash. The Green Bay Police Department warned the public of the closure of the North Webster Avenue/University Avenue intersection at around 10:00 a.m. Details regarding the crash have not yet been released, but the...
GREEN BAY, WI
WSAW

First Alert Weather: Cooler & more seasonable for the new week, risk of morning frost

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Although highs on Saturday didn’t make a run toward 90° in the area, we got the most widespread showers with isolated storms all week, rolling through during the early evening with a cold front. The showers will be moving out of the region by sunset, with clouds giving way to clearing as the night goes along. A cooler Saturday night into early Sunday with lows in the mid to upper 40s in the Northwoods, while close to 50° in Central Wisconsin.
WAUSAU, WI
whby.com

Work on Brin Project in Menasha underway again

MENASHA, Wis–Work has re-started on the Brin Project in downtown Menasha. Construction was put on hold in late March when terms of the architectural drawings submitted for state approval were submitted before the city approved the building permits for the project. In an update from the Menasha Department of...
MENASHA, WI
WausauPilot

Fire danger ‘near critical’ in Wausau, northwest Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public to avoid burning due to near critical fire danger in the Wausau area and across northwest Wisconsin. Dry and breezy conditions, and low relative humidity, are creating near-critical fire conditions today, especially in the northwest. High wind gusts may be possible.
wearegreenbay.com

Gas station in Howard catches fire, has ‘extensive’ damage

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – A Sunday evening fire at a gas station on Velp Avenue caused ‘extensive’ damage. Howard Fire/Rescue tells Local 5 that a Mobil Gas Station on Velp Avenue had an ‘extensive’ amount of damage after a fire on Sunday evening. Officials did not provide an amount of estimated damage.
HOWARD, WI
nbc15.com

Highly contagious bird flu identified in Dunn, Marinette Co. backyard flocks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The highly contagious avian flu has been identified in backyard flocks in two more counties, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced Monday. DATCP revealed Monday that cases of the highly pathogenic avian influenza were located in both Dunn and Marinette counties. Birds...
DUNN, WI
WSAW

Major repaving project to begin Monday on Highway 51 from Wausau to Lincoln County line

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Work is scheduled to begin Monday on Highway 51 in Marathon County. Improvements include removing existing asphalt surface and crushed concrete, then replacing it with base materials and asphalt pavement. Other improvements include minor grading at median crossovers for traffic control, repaving maintenance crossovers and interchange...
WAUSAU, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Pedestrian struck on Egg Harbor Road sidewalk

A 45-year-old Sturgeon Bay woman was taken to the hospital on Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle while riding her electric wheelchair scooter. Emergency personnel was called to the scene on Egg Harbor Road near 8th Avenue at approximately 1:45 p.m. when they found Erin Hilsabeck lying in the middle of the median. She was riding her electric wheelchair scooter on the sidewalk when she was struck by a sports utility vehicle exiting a parking lot of a local business. According to the police report, 55-year-old Randall Fike of Sturgeon Bay said he looked both ways before entering the roadway to make a left-hand turn onto Egg Harbor Road. After realizing he hit Hilsabeck and her scooter, Fike stopped across the street at another nearby business. Hilsabeck was transported to a nearby medical facility with a suspected serious injury. Fike was cited with failing to stop or yield coming out of an alley, causing great bodily harm.
STURGEON BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Two popular businesses opening new stores in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Construction is underway on West Mason Street, as two recognizable businesses will have new locations. Arby’s and Scooter’s Coffee are the two businesses that construction has started on. The location is on West Mason Street, right across from Burlington. On Scooter’s website,...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Diocese of Green Bay Bishop recovering from COVID-19

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A representative of the Diocese of Green Bay has confirmed that Bishop David Ricken is recovering from COVID-19. They explained that the Bishop was recently diagnosed and is currently beyond the quarantining period. The religious institution is continuing to follow the guidelines set forth...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Silver Alert: 63-year-old Fond du Lac man last seen on May 15

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Silver Alert has been issued for 63-year-old James Holmes, who was last seen in Fond du Lac. According to officials, Holmes was dropped off in the area of South Main Street and 12th Street in Fond du Lac on May 15. He was reportedly dropped off around 7 p.m.
FOND DU LAC, WI

