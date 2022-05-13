ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Horizon’s Leyva takes fourth place in 5A high jump at UIL State

By Colin Deaver
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xirpq_0fdaQF7G00

AUSTIN, Texas (KTSM) – An inch here, an inch there, and Horizon high jumper Ricardo Leyva might be flying home to El Paso tonight with a medal.

The junior who set the school record at the Area meet with a leap of 6’7 finished in fourth place in the Class 5A boys high jump at the UIL State Track and Field Meet on Friday, with a top jump of 6’4.

Leyva got off to a tough start; he clipped the bar on his first two attempts at 6’0 to open the competition, before finding his way over on his last attempt. He settled in from there, getting over 6’2 and 6’4 on his his first attempt. At 6’6, he stumbled again, missing on all three attempts.

Ultimately, it was the two missed attempts at the beginning that kept him off the medal stand with a top three finish. Leyva was disappointed but still happy to be in the running at state.

“At the end of the day I’m top four at state, so I’m happy about it but disappointed I didn’t get the medal,” said Leyva. “It’s really motivating. This is my passion right here and hopefully it’ll take me a long way from here.”

Keandre Jones from Port Arthur Memorial won the event with a jump of 6’8; Bryan Rudder’s Nathanil Figgers was second with a 6’7; and Zachar Florence of Hallsville jumped the same 6’4 height as Leyva, but had fewer misses throughout the competition.

Elsewhere in Class 5A competition, Andress senior Andrew Duarte finished ninth in the boys discuss competition with a throw of 165 feet, 10 inches. Andress sprinter Charlie Bass ran in the 5A boys 200 meters, finishing in 9th place in 21.67 seconds to wrap up his high school career.

In Class 2A, Fort Hancock distance runner David Cruz finished seventh in the 3200 meters with a time of 10:12.42. Cruz also finished in seventh place in the 1600 meters in a time of 4:35.72.

In the 100 meter wheel chair race, Canutillo’s Josh Torres finished in seventh place.

Four more El Pasoan will compete on Saturday in Class 6A in four different events. Coronado’s Luis Pastor will run both the 1600m and the 3200m; Americas’ Jared Laverty and Pebble Hills’ Omer Ibrahim will run the 800m; and Eastlake’s Logan Villalva will compete in the discus.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

UTEP announces 2022 Athletics Hall of Fame Induction Class

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP Athletics announced the next group of greats to forever go down in Miners’ history on Monday. The 2022 UTEP Athletics Hall of Fame Class features four Miner greats from two different sports and a pair of historic teams. Fred DeBernardi (track and field), John Furman (football), Johnnie Lee Higgins, […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Hancock, TX
City
El Paso, TX
City
Canutillo, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Hallsville, TX
El Paso, TX
Education
State
Texas State
El Paso, TX
Sports
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Education
KTSM

NM State falls short on Senior Day to Grand Canyon

LAS CRUCES, N.M. –  Sunday marked the final game at Presley Askew Field for four seniors – Brendon Rodriguez, Frank Dickson IV, Lyle Hibbitts, and Tommy Tabak – as the NM State baseball team wrapped up the 2022 home slate. In the ninth inning, NM State looked to rally, but fell short as No. 25 completed the sweep with a 5-4 […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Locomotive FC signs midfielder Liam Rose for rest of 2022 season

El Paso Locomotive FC has signed Midfielder Liam Rose for the remainder of the 2022 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval and the receipt of his P-1 Visa and ITC. Per club policy, details of the signing have not been disclosed. Rose, 25, joins El Paso Locomotive FC with a familiarity of Coach Hutchinson. After coming […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uil#Track And Field#High Jump#1600 Meters#Highschoolsports#Uil State#Area#Uilstate
KTSM

El Paso Locomotive Falls 1-0 to Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

El Paso Locomotive (4-6-1, 13 points, West-9) fell to Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, 1-0, at Highmark Stadium in Pennsylvania on Saturday night. Midfielder and El Paso Locomotive Youth Academy player Joel Maldonado made his professional debut as a substitute in stoppage time in the second half. The first match between Pittsburgh and El Paso kicked off to a quiet start […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

NMSU Facilities employees go the extra mile amid two-year pandemic

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – When the pandemic hit many people were able to work from home to stop the spread of COVID-19. Many employees of NMSU’s Facilities and services department were asked to work around the clock to maintain campus.      Danny Aguirre supervisor at NMSU’s F&S mechanical shop has been with on the […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

City Council votes to extend City Manager’s contract

El Paso, Texas—The City Council approved to authorize the Mayor to execute an amendment to City Manager Tommy Gonzalez’s contract to extend his employment agreement for five years, until 2029. Additionally, the City Manager advised the City of Frisco’s headhunters that he is withdrawing his name from Frisco’s search. “I am overwhelmed with the support […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
elpasoheraldpost.com

Gallery: Sunday’s Lunar Eclipse

I am Currently working as the UTEP Athletics Photographer. I'm a 1973 Graduate of Austin High School, was Honorably Discharged from the United States Marine Corps (USMC) in 1976, after serving 3 years. My journalism career began September 1976 with the El Paso Herald-Post and ended in 1997 after 21 years, when the HP closed. I then went to work for KDBC-TV Channel 4, local CBS affiliate for 14 months. Upon leaving KDBC-TV, I then joined the El Paso Times for another 21 years. I recently retired in January 2019 and am a Freelance Photographer and Staff Photographer back where my career began with the El Paso Herald-Post (WEB version.) So here's to 21 more years hopefully with the news organization that gave me my start. Semper Fi!!!
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

‘Three Day Rule’ matchmake comes to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Love is in the air and it’s not even Valentine’s Day. Finding love is always an adventure and one online service wants to be your matchmaker guide through the ups and downs of dating.  Quin Woodward Pu is a nationwide matchmaker at Three Day Rule where she helps single people find […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

ABC-7 Xtra guests discuss El Paso city manager contract and possible payout

EL PASO, Texas - ABC-7 broke the news earlier in the week that city manager, Tommy Gonzalez, is one of four finalists for a similar position in Frisco, Texas. City leaders will meet Monday during a special city council meeting to discuss Gonzalez's contract; whether to sweeten the deal to keep him or discuss his severance payout if he decides to leave.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Ysleta ISD announces appointment of new director

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On July 1st, Verónica Alvídrez will be appointed the new director of YISD’s Director of Innovative Learning. Ms. Alvídrez has 24 years of experience, all of which have been served in the Ysleta School District. She also served as an instructional support teacher, assistant principal, and principal. Ms. Alvídrez earned […]
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Desert Oak Barbecue Moo-ves Over to Cowtown Location

One of El Paso's most famous barbecue restaurants is saying goodbye to one location and opening up another. Desert Oak Barbecue recently said a bittersweet goodbye to their Zaragoza location. This is where I first met them and tried their delicious food and amazing banana pudding. Our very own Steve...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Two health science schools celebrate 122 new nursing graduates

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The celebration began for their graduation and extended to the 10-year anniversary of the nursing school. The Hunt School of Nursing and the Francis Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences. Residents of the city in a yearlong effort raised $1.876 million in scholarships for Hunt School of Nursing students. The Francis […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Shots fired reported at Studio 6 in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A report of shots fired was reported at Studio 6 in east El Paso Monday afternoon. According to El Paso detective Oviedo, the incident happened at 3:33 p.m. at Studio 6 in Gateway Boulevard West. Officials said no injuries have been reported as of...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy