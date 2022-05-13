Horizon’s Leyva takes fourth place in 5A high jump at UIL State

AUSTIN, Texas (KTSM) – An inch here, an inch there, and Horizon high jumper Ricardo Leyva might be flying home to El Paso tonight with a medal.

The junior who set the school record at the Area meet with a leap of 6’7 finished in fourth place in the Class 5A boys high jump at the UIL State Track and Field Meet on Friday, with a top jump of 6’4.

Leyva got off to a tough start; he clipped the bar on his first two attempts at 6’0 to open the competition, before finding his way over on his last attempt. He settled in from there, getting over 6’2 and 6’4 on his his first attempt. At 6’6, he stumbled again, missing on all three attempts.

Ultimately, it was the two missed attempts at the beginning that kept him off the medal stand with a top three finish. Leyva was disappointed but still happy to be in the running at state.

“At the end of the day I’m top four at state, so I’m happy about it but disappointed I didn’t get the medal,” said Leyva. “It’s really motivating. This is my passion right here and hopefully it’ll take me a long way from here.”

Keandre Jones from Port Arthur Memorial won the event with a jump of 6’8; Bryan Rudder’s Nathanil Figgers was second with a 6’7; and Zachar Florence of Hallsville jumped the same 6’4 height as Leyva, but had fewer misses throughout the competition.

Elsewhere in Class 5A competition, Andress senior Andrew Duarte finished ninth in the boys discuss competition with a throw of 165 feet, 10 inches. Andress sprinter Charlie Bass ran in the 5A boys 200 meters, finishing in 9th place in 21.67 seconds to wrap up his high school career.

In Class 2A, Fort Hancock distance runner David Cruz finished seventh in the 3200 meters with a time of 10:12.42. Cruz also finished in seventh place in the 1600 meters in a time of 4:35.72.

In the 100 meter wheel chair race, Canutillo’s Josh Torres finished in seventh place.

Four more El Pasoan will compete on Saturday in Class 6A in four different events. Coronado’s Luis Pastor will run both the 1600m and the 3200m; Americas’ Jared Laverty and Pebble Hills’ Omer Ibrahim will run the 800m; and Eastlake’s Logan Villalva will compete in the discus.

