Oklahoma City police shoot suspect who allegedly fired at OKCPD helicopter

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Oklahoma City Police Department officers shot a suspect Friday evening after the suspect allegedly opened fire on a police helicopter flying overhead.

Officers were serving a warrant on the suspect in the 15000 block of Haley Drive, near I-40 and Choctaw Road, shortly before 5:30 p.m.

The scene of an active shooter situation in Oklahoma City. The suspect was taken to a hospital.

The suspect came out of the home and fired a gun at the police helicopter in the sky, according to OKCPD Master Sgt. Gary Knight.

Officers drew their weapons and shot the suspect, Knight said.

“At that point, he indicated [to] officers not to approach him, but eventually officers were able to get him to surrender and he was taken into custody,” Knight said.

The suspect was taken to a hospital. Information has not been provided on the suspect’s condition.

More information will be provided once it becomes available.

Knight said the suspect’s name and information on his condition will be provided at a later time.

The Police Department’s Tactical Team was called to the scene. Knight said having the TAC Team respond to such a situation is typical “because you never know what kind of threats are present, especially when you’re serving a warrant like this.”

Neighborhood resident David Sharp said he was coming home but the road was blocked off by law enforcement personnel.

“There was two vehicles there with the guys in camouflage, and they told me to keep going, [that] I couldn’t go in,” Sharp said.

Sharp went behind his neighbor’s house to get to his pond so he could feed his fish, and ended up finding several law enforcement officers.

“They were all out on the ground, camouflaged, and they told me to get out of there, to leave, so I did – I left right then,” he said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.