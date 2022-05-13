ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City police shoot suspect who allegedly fired at OKCPD helicopter

By Austin Breasette/KFOR, Hicham Raache/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1abEe7_0fdaQEEX00

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Oklahoma City Police Department officers shot a suspect Friday evening after the suspect allegedly opened fire on a police helicopter flying overhead.

Oklahoma police chief arrested in meth investigation

Officers were serving a warrant on the suspect in the 15000 block of Haley Drive, near I-40 and Choctaw Road, shortly before 5:30 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YpwX5_0fdaQEEX00
The scene of an active shooter situation in Oklahoma City. The suspect was taken to a hospital.

The suspect came out of the home and fired a gun at the police helicopter in the sky, according to OKCPD Master Sgt. Gary Knight.

Officers drew their weapons and shot the suspect, Knight said.

“At that point, he indicated [to] officers not to approach him, but eventually officers were able to get him to surrender and he was taken into custody,” Knight said.

Driver gets nearly $500 ticket for high speed on Oklahoma turnpike

The suspect was taken to a hospital. Information has not been provided on the suspect’s condition.

More information will be provided once it becomes available.

Knight said the suspect’s name and information on his condition will be provided at a later time.

The Police Department’s Tactical Team was called to the scene. Knight said having the TAC Team respond to such a situation is typical “because you never know what kind of threats are present, especially when you’re serving a warrant like this.”

Neighborhood resident David Sharp said he was coming home but the road was blocked off by law enforcement personnel.

“There was two vehicles there with the guys in camouflage, and they told me to keep going, [that] I couldn’t go in,” Sharp said.

Sharp went behind his neighbor’s house to get to his pond so he could feed his fish, and ended up finding several law enforcement officers.

“They were all out on the ground, camouflaged, and they told me to get out of there, to leave, so I did – I left right then,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 2

Related
okcfox.com

Man shot by OKCPD officers while being served search, arrest warrant

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An investigation is underway after two Oklahoma City police officers shot at a suspect while serving an arrest warrant. On May 13 at 4:30 p.m., the Oklahoma City Police Tactical Unit and Bomb Squad began the process of serving a search warrant and an arrest warrant in the 15000 block of Haley Dr. in far southeast Oklahoma City. The arrest warrant was for two counts of manufacturing an incendiary device and one count of manufacturing an explosive device.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Alleged Car Thieves Arrested In Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City Police arrested two suspected car thieves after their creative escape attempts. Police said the suspects stole a car near I-240 and Western around 11:30 a.m. Officers found the car near Northwest 54th and Independence. Police said one suspect jumped into a dumpster to hide from officers while another tried to escape in a storm drain.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Knight
KTUL

Man dead after 'large gun battle,' Tulsa police say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) – A man is dead following what police believe was a "large gun battle" overnight. Officers were called around 2:30 a.m. to Love More Hookah on East Admiral about the shooting. In a parking lot, officers found a wounded man and dozens of shell casings, evidence that “a large gun battle occurred,” according to police.
TULSA, OK
1600kush.com

Gang member accused of threatening to shoot Stillwater officer due in court

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A reputed member of the Universal Aryan Brotherhood prison gang jailed on $100,000 bail has been ordered to appear in court on June 27 for a preliminary hearing on a nine-count charge including threatening to shoot Stillwater Police Detective Lt. Cody Manuel with a 9 mm pistol and trafficking methamphetamine.
STILLWATER, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Okcpd#The Tac Team
kswo.com

New details released after Lawton fatal rollover

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department has confirmed one person has died and one person was taken into custody after Friday nights rollover crash near Elmer Thomas Park on Cache Road. Tyler Taylor was booked on Saturday, May 14, for First Degree Manslaughter and Reckless Driving in connection to...
LAWTON, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
news9.com

Semi Crash Blocks Traffic On Meridian In OKC

Traffic on Meridian Ave near NW Expressway is blocked after a semi crashed into a power pole Monday afternoon. The crash happened just after 3 p.m. The area is currently being resurfaced, so traffic is slowed as it is. The crash closed Meridian in the area. This is a developing...
MERIDIAN, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

One person dead in east Tulsa motorcycle crash

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said one person is dead after a collision on I-44 at 129th East Avenue Sunday night. OHP said two motorcycles crashed into each other around 9:30 p.m. A car then struck one of the crashed motorcycles. One of the motorcycles was...
TULSA, OK
KFOR

KFOR

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy