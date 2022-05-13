ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

3 shootings at Asian-run businesses in Dallas may be “hate-motivated,” police say

By The Black Chronicle News Service
blackchronicle.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice said Friday that a shooting at a Texas hair salon earlier this week may be connected to two other recent shootings at Asian-run businesses. Dallas Police chief Eddie Garcia said during a press conference that police now believe the shootings may have been “hate-motivated” and are partnering with other agencies...

blackchronicle.com

