Cleveland teacher sex video mystery may never be solved: I-Team

By Ed Gallek
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XeDR6_0fdaPd4N00

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has found no charges, but more mystery surrounding a Cleveland teacher’s sex video that ended up getting sent to hundreds of students.

Cleveland police say the case is closed and some big questions may never be answered.

Three months ago, the I-Team uncovered a police investigation into a teacher at Ginn Academy. The teacher had a personal sex video on a cell phone and somehow the video got sent out to 200 students.

Since then, an electronic trail hit a dead end, so investigators can’t tell how the video ended up shared to so many kids.

No indictment for DEA agent in Cleveland shooting

Back when the case began, the I-Team revealed police body camera video. An administrator could be heard telling an officer, “I did some digging to see if this was actually true. Some people sent me the video.”

He added, “Question is, did she send the video out? Or how’d the kids get it in the first place?”

Investigators determined the teacher did not send out the video. They don’t believe a student did it, either. But, after that, they couldn’t narrow it down more.

The initial police report mentioned Airdrop, a function many of you have on your phones. With a tap, someone can send video to one person or many people.

With the new developments in the case, we tried reaching the teacher for comment. No one answered a knock at the door of a home and phone messages were not returned.

At the start of the investigation, the Cleveland Metropolitan School District put the teacher on paid leave.

Friday, the district issued a statement saying its internal review is not finished. The statement said, “As in all personnel matters, the process will be completed in accordance with district policy and applicable collective bargaining agreements. The process is not yet complete.”

We also checked back with Ken Trump, a Cleveland parent who runs a school security consulting firm called National School Safety and Security Services.

“It’s your personal life. Keep it personal and don’t bring it to work in front of children,” he said. “It may be a challenge to meet the elements of a crime to prosecute criminally. I’d be more surprised if the school district doesn’t take some type of action to hold the person accountable for bringing their personal life into a place where its accessible to children.”

So, what’s next for police? The chief’s office says police have no more investigative leads.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

