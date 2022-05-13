ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Older people ‘continually missing out on vital mental health support’

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YUEjZ_0fdaPaQC00

Older people are just as likely to suffer from mental health problems as younger age groups, but “seem to be continually missing out” on vital support, Age UK has said.

More than half a million people in the UK over the age of 65 suffer from anxiety disorder and some 480,000 experience a major depressive disorder, according to estimates from the charity using data from the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) Index.

In April, Age UK carried out a survey among older people on the impact of the pandemic, which found that they have been equally affected by issues of loneliness and anxiety.

There is a commitment by NHS England to increase overall access to talking therapies, but older people seem to be continually missing out

Yet, despite these findings, only 5% of referrals to NHS talking therapies in 2020/21 were for the over-65s, which fell short of expected levels.

The charity is urging that older people not be left out of discussions surrounding mental health support.

Age UK’s charity director, Caroline Abrahams, said: “The pandemic has had a big impact on us all and very few of us are emerging from it totally unscathed. We know that many older people may feel reluctant to start a conversation about their mental health with their GP, but NHS treatments such as counselling are just as effective in older people as they are with other age groups.

“There is a commitment by NHS England to increase overall access to talking therapies, but older people seem to be continually missing out. For this reason we think that there should be a specific target for older people; without it the chances are the trend will continue to move in the wrong direction, with even fewer older people being enabled to access talking therapies than there are now.”

The charity also recommends that those in older age groups who are suffering with their mental health turn to facilities such as its Telephone Friendship Service or to The Silver Line, which offers 24-hour support.

Mental health problems are more prevalent among women than men in this age range, particularly in terms of anxiety, where nearly double the amount of women than men report suffering from the condition.

According to the World Health Organisation, untreated depression in an older person with heart disease “can negatively affect its outcome”.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhs England#Anxiety Disorder#Depression#World Health Organisation#Gbd#Over 65s
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
natureworldnews.com

Microscopic Parasite Found Capable of Permanently Infecting Any Mammal Across All Continents

Toxoplasma gondii is currently the fastest prolific pathogen on the planet. This minuscule organism may poison every mammal, and it has harmed humans from all over the planet. When contaminated, an individual is permanently tainted with Toxoplasma. There is no medicine that can eliminate the pathogen from the system and hardly a vaccination for therapeutic treatment has been licensed.
WILDLIFE
FOX 2

Food Outreach hosts panel on helping those with cancer and HIV/AIDS

ST. LOUIS – Food Outreach will host a panel Tuesday on food insecurity and chronic illness. The agency serves thousands of meals to children and adults living with cancer and HIV/AIDS. They will discuss new partnerships to make sure people do not have to choose between food and medicine.The panel discussion starts Tuesday, May 17 […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
134K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy