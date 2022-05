JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Crystal Springs police are searching for a driver who attempted to hit an officer during a traffic stop. Chief Tony Hemphill says an officer stopped a driver at the intersection of Pearl and Railroad Avenue Monday. He checked the driver’s information and discovered it was phony. When the officer asked the driver a second time for I-D and returned to his car to run the information, the driver put his vehicle in reverse and at a high speed headed straight towards the officer.

