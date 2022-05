The Edmonds City Council Tuesday night is scheduled to once again consider a proposed ordinance that would ban camping on city property. Tuesday marks the fourth time the council will attempt to take a vote on the measure, which is supported by both the City of Edmonds police chief and the city’s human services staff. It would give police the power to arrest someone for illegally occupying public property only when two conditions are met: 1) When available overnight shelter exists and 2) when that available shelter has been offered and refused.

EDMONDS, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO