Dua Lipa Stuns In A Strapless, Leather Maxi Dress With A High Slit On Instagram—Hello Legs!

By Marissa Matozzo
 3 days ago

Dua Lipa is just as much of a style icon as she is a major hitmaker , and like her 83 million followers, we can’t get over the sultry, gothic and leg-baring gown she just donned on Instagram. The “Levitating” singer, 26, rocked a floor-length, strapless leather dress designed by Trussardi and showed off her ultra-toned legs with the help of its sexy high slit.

The Future Nostalgia superstar stunned in the curve-hugging, shiny item with a flowy train, and the garment is straight off the Italian luxury label’s Fall 2022 Ready-to-Wear Collection. Lipa paired her dress with thigh-high, tan Trussardi boots, also made from leather and that highlighted her incredible figure. The superstar flaunted her chic outfit and posed in the center of an empty stadium (where she would later treat thousands to a riveting performance).

To complete her look, Lipa added oversized, see-through ‘Drew Sunglasses’ by Tom Ford and wore her long, dark-brown tresses down and styled into loose, elegant waves. She slipped silver rings onto her fingers to further accessorize, and shared her look with her many fans on social media. “Bout to go 2-0 at the 02” Lipa wrote in her caption, tagging the photographer Elizabeth Miranda as her stylist Lorenzo Posocco shared images from the gorgeous shoot as well.

“Beautiful as always!!!” wrote one fan as others summed up our exact thoughts with heart-eyes and fire emojis. Others began emphasizing their favorite elements of her look (we can’t pick!) “The boooooots!!!” wrote one user as another added, “that dress omg!” Perhaps, we’ll agree with another who wrote, “this whole look is everything, Dua.” With so many pieces to love, we couldn’t agree more.

shefinds

shefinds

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

