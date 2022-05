APPLETON (WLUK) -- Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford has selected a leader from Kimberly to be the city's next public works director. Dani Block has 15 years of experience in public management and is currently the Kimberly village administrator. Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford has recommended her to be the next public works director. She would succeed Paula Vandehey, who is retiring next month.

APPLETON, WI ・ 18 HOURS AGO