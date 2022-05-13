ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer, OK

‘Somebody Is Abusing Their Authority’: Gov. Stitt Slams Grand Jury Report

By Storme Jones
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
Gov. Kevin Stitt took a few high school pages up on a game of basketball Friday at Star Spencer High School.

Stitt and Education Secretary Ryan Walters were schooled 15-to-5 by two juniors who served as pages in March for state Sen. George Young, D-OKC.

News 9 had a chance to go one-on-one with Gov. Stitt about a recent grand jury report.

“Oklahomans are too smart for that these political hit jobs on an election year,” Stitt said. “It’s just really disappointing.”

The grand jury report released Thursday said testimony from Pardon and Parole Board employees revealed, since early 2019, there has been a "rush to get more and more people out of prison."

The panel also called into question closed door meetings between Stitt and soon-to-be board members to discuss how they would vote in upcoming hearings. The grand jury called the meetings "grossly improper” and “clearly violates the spirit of the Open Meetings Act.”

“I represent 4 million Oklahomans. I’m elected by all Oklahomans, so of course, I interview every single person who goes on different boards and commissions, and make sure that I put our values, our conservative values, to protect public safety and will continue to do that,” Stitt said. “That’s my job as governor.”

The Governor's Office claims state law prohibits the grand jury convened by district attorney David Prater from making allegations public officials have engaged in misconduct.

“It’s just disappointing that somebody is abusing their authority to go after my pardon and parole board,” Stitt said.

Comments / 63

Ragan Akers
2d ago

oh if they want a real story they need to look at how much taxpayers pay private prisons which he gets kickbacks from to keep contracts with and how it makes them worse going out than going in so they can keep them coming back and prisons full. oklahoma isn't any safer because it's the non violent locked up the violent out here running around

Reply(12)
28
guess
2d ago

Yeah it's STITT 7,000 of ppe money was spent on bbq and his wife totaled 3 cars in the same year . The 10,000 for salt , popcorn and dvds for the prisoners. and he cut unemployment off early which hurt the state and made absolutely no one go back to work. not to mention he tried to change the real estate laws so his wife could get into real estate these are just things off the top of my head Stitt needs to go

Reply(1)
7
Meda
2d ago

stitt,and preter needs to go,prayers wife was one of my daughters high-school teachers ,she was and probably still stuck on herself, she wasn't a very nice person ,some of the kids didn't want to go to class .I said you need to just remember soon you won't have her anymore,

Reply(3)
13
