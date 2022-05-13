Evanston at 'high' community risk level for COVID-19 due to rise in cases

EVANSTON, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) --The top health official in Evanston says the north suburb is now at a "high" community risk level for COVID-19, because of rising case numbers.

Evanston reported 397 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, compared to 305 for the week prior, according to a news release from the city. The current seven-day moving average of daily confirmed cases is 56.71.

"We are strongly encouraging our community members and those visiting Evanston to wear their mask irrespective of vaccination status," said Ike Ogbo, Director of Evanston’s Health and Human Services Department.

The department also recommends:

· Wearing a mask or respirator that provides greater protection if you are a high risk individual for severe disease

· Wearing a mask if you have symptoms, a positive test, or have had exposure to someone with COVID-19

· Socializing outdoors if possible and avoiding poorly ventilated indoor settings

· Getting tested before attending a family or public event. Home tests areideal for this purpose.

· Contacting your doctor right away to get treatment for COVID-19 if youare diagnosed

· Staying up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.

· Following CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine, including getting tested if you are exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19

Ogbo also said that if cases continue to rise, the city may have to reinstate the mask mandate.

