HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Clouds will increase late tonight with a few storms rolling off the High Plains trying to work east, but with moisture lacking, it could be tough for them to push as far east as the Tri-Cities. Nighttime low level winds could ignite a few isolated non-severe thunderstorms overnight through early Tuesday, but nothing will be widespread or organized if indeed they develop at all. Any active storms will continue eastward lingering into the forenoon to midday time frame.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 14 HOURS AGO