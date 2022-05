I’ve been acquainted with the Helmers family since my early days in Sibley working as an announcer at KIWA Radio. Scott Helmers was one of my first Sibley on-the-air interviews. It was the fall of 1962, and Scott had a starring role in that year’s Sibley High School musical production, He came by my tiny studio, in the basement of what is now the Sibley Pizza Ranch, to publicize the two performances of the production that weekend.

SIBLEY, IA ・ 3 HOURS AGO