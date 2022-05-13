Stroman on Sports: 76ers Eliminated, Danny Green Injured, Chris Paul Slipping

Joel Embiid made it clear he's not the General Manager of the Philadelphia 76ers several times throughout the 2021-2022 NBA season. Following the Sixers' Game 6 loss at home against the Miami Heat, Embiid reiterated that he's not one to try and get into Daryl Morey's head when it comes to making ...
The Philadelphia 76ers were once again unable to get past the second round of the postseason this year. Many thought things would be different for them after they acquired James Harden in a blockbuster trade, but Shaquille O’Neal knows it is never that simple. Shaq took a swipe at...
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton only played 17 minutes in the team’s Game 7 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night despite being an integral part of the team’s success in the regular season and the playoff the last two years. It was the third time in...
One sports star has sold his New Jersey mansion to another sports star. Ben Simmons, formerly of the Philadelphia 76ers, has sold his Moorestown mansion to Phillies slugger Nick Castellanos for $4.55 million. Simmons, the former overall #1 NBA draft pick by the Sixers, bought the house for $2.275 million...
As the offseason approaches, the burning question in Philadelphia will be whether the 76ers get James Harden back or not. The ball will be in Harden's court initially. As the ten-time All-Star has a player option attached to his contract for the 2022-2023 season, Harden can opt in and the Sixers will have to pay him a little under $50 million for the season.
James Harden was a stellar bench player with the Oklahoma City Thunder during his first few years in the NBA. After moving on to the Houston Rockets, he went from being a standout guard to becoming an NBA superstar. For eight-straight seasons, Harden averaged over 25 points per game. In three of ...
The Philadelphia 76ers saw their season come to a close on Thursday night but that wasn’t the only negative news to come from the game as former UNC guard Danny Green left the game with a knee injury.
On Friday, it was announced that Green had torn his ACL. The injury came when 76ers center Joel Embiid drove under the basket on the baseline and slipped, falling into Green’s planted leg.
Green turns 35 in June and with a normal rehab process of nearly a year before getting back to feeling like yourself following an ACL injury, Green could go into free...
It has been another season and another disappointing playoff exit for the Philadelphia 76ers. James Harden's arrival was supposed to make them contenders, but his poor performance and Joel Embiid's injury troubles have ensured that the Sixers couldn't even get t the Conference Finals. And as expected, speculation has already begun about how Philadelphia can build the roster around perennial MVP candidate Embiid so that they can enjoy success going forward.
Father, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Derrick Hayes understands firsthand what it’s like to beat the odds. With two cheesesteak shops and a third one in the works, the West Philly native has made his mark in the food space through Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks and is currently helping to change the lives of others. Rolling out spoke with Hayes about his entrepreneurial journey, business tips, and what he has planned for the future.
I feel like I have been seeing this constantly, and honestly, it scares me half to death when it happens. It doesn't matter if I'm driving down the road in South Philly or if I'm walking down the sidewalk in Center City. I'm talking about how rolling stops have become...
Joel Embiid stated the obvious following the Philadelphia 76ers’ Game 6 loss to the Miami Heat. When asked about his relatively new co-star James Harden, Embiid mentioned that Harden hadn’t been the same player he once was. “Ever since we got him, everybody expected the Houston James Harden," said ...
PHILADELPHIA — Kendrick Lamar has announced is he'll be performing in Washington, DC and Philadelphia in August as part of his "The Big Steppers Tour 2022." Lamar, who hasn't released an album since 2017, released his newest album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, on May 13, 2022. The...
James Harden's first playoff run with the Sixers didn't create fireworks in Philadelphia. While the ten-time All-Star had a solid first-round performance in six games against the Toronto Raptors, his second-round performance against the top-seeded Miami Heat didn't inspire hope for future playoff ...
