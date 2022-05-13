Stroman on Sports: 76ers Eliminated, Danny Green Injured, Chris Paul Slipping

The Philadelphia 76ers saw their season come to a close on Thursday night but that wasn’t the only negative news to come from the game as former UNC guard Danny Green left the game with a knee injury. On Friday, it was announced that Green had torn his ACL. The injury came when 76ers center Joel Embiid drove under the basket on the baseline and slipped, falling into Green’s planted leg. Green turns 35 in June and with a normal rehab process of nearly a year before getting back to feeling like yourself following an ACL injury, Green could go into free...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO