Jacksonville, FL

Choctaw flag advances to title game behind Franklin, Wilson, defense

By Seth Stringer, Northwest Florida Daily News
Northwest Florida Daily News
Northwest Florida Daily News
 3 days ago

JACKSONVILLE — There was no way Choctaw flag was being denied of its first state title appearance.

Kendall Wilson knew it. Rowan Franklin knew it. Trinity Thomas and her defense knew it.

But most of all, Jim Bay and Matt Pacheco — the pioneers of this Big Green dynasty — knew it.

Franklin connected with Wilson for three second-half touchdowns — the game-winner coming with 2 minutes left — and Trinity Thomas' sack and Kaitlyn Eisenberg's pass break-up sealed a 21-14 comeback win over Miami Edison in the 1A semifinal at Mandarin High School in Jacksonville.

Four wins down, one to go for the Big Green.

Awaiting Choctaw in its first-ever state title appearances is Tampa Robinson — a 45-13 winner over Jensen Beach in Friday's other semifinal —  at 2 p.m. Saturday. Play like it did in Friday's second half, and this could the transformative win the program's sought for years.

Down 7-0 at halftime, Franklin and Wilson got going with three touchdown connections and the Big Green defense clamped down. Allowing just a game-tying touchdown from Alexandria Harris with 4 minutes left in the second half, the Big Green defense delivered down the stretch time and time again.

Now they'll focus on Saturday, just one victory separating them from state glory.

Follow sports editor Seth Stringer on twitter at @SethSnwfdn.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Choctaw flag advances to title game behind Franklin, Wilson, defense

Northwest Florida Daily News

