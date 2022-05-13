ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Jake Bequette’s election fraud lawsuit sees first hearing

By Caitrin Assaf
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W9SnF_0fdaNOWe00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Friday morning, a lawsuit involving the misspelling of a senate candidate’s name saw its first hearing, with the judge refusing to issue an order but leaving the case open.

Earlier this week, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Jake Bequette filed a lawsuit claiming election fraud after his name was spelled “Jack Bequette” on two counties’ primary ballots.

The suit includes Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston, the State Elections Commission, and county election commissioners for Phillips and Craighead counties.

Senate candidate Bequette files suit after ballot error

Bequette says when early voting kicked off Monday, he was made aware by “multiple voters” that his name was listed incorrectly.

In the lawsuit, he claims Craighead officials were told about the error on April 28 th after being contacted by the Secretary of State’s office, but no changes were made to the ballot until after early voting had already begun.

This was confirmed in a statement made by the Secretary of State’s office, who said they were “disappointed” by the inaction after the county had been promptly informed. Phillips County officials were told May 6, that the lawsuit continues, and also acted too late.

According to lawyers for the State Elections Commission and Phillips County, both counties have since either corrected the name on electronic voting machines and paper ballots or are in the process of correcting the name.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Mackie Pierce asked what else he could order if the issue seemed to be fixed, with Bequette’s team saying they wanted a notice sent to all voters explaining the mistake.

Pierce said he would hold off for now as he wasn’t willing to risk further confusing voters or giving the Bequette team an edge over other candidates. He did admit he found it disturbing that the counties had known for days of the issue but didn’t have it fixed until after early voting began.

Senate candidate Jake Bequette calls for election fraud investigation

Attorneys for the Secretary of State’s office said all other ballots for Arkansas counties have been checked and they are all correct with “Jake Bequette” clearly listed.

Bequette stated that he will continue to call on John Thurston and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge to investigate the matter.

Judge Mackie Pierce called the situation ‘deeply troubling,’ and rightfully so. Several weeks have passed since the Arkansas Secretary of State’s office and multiple county election officials knew my name was going to be wrong on thousands of ballots, and the situation has still not been fixed in all 75 Arkansas counties. Election officials initially told my campaign that the problem could not be fixed, period. Now, they’re claiming that the errors will be fixed in a matter of days. President Ronald Reagan famously said, ‘Trust, but verify.’ As this debacle continues to unfold, I’m skipping the ‘trust’ and going directly to ‘verify.’

Jake Bequette

Bequette reacted to the hearing, saying “this is just the beginning” and his team plans on investigating the mistake and continuing with the suit.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KHBS

Election results: Arkansas primaries, school boards, ordinances, more

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Tuesday, May 24, 2022 is primary election day across Arkansas.Early voting is underway. Democratic and Republican voters will pick their nominees for November's general elections. Additionally, several local issues will be decided and many cities will choose new school board members. Check back here for results...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Election Profiles: Poinsett County Judge

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - The race for Poinsett County Judge is between five republican candidates John K. Hutchison, J.C. Carter, Billy Pilgrim, Louis Jones Sr., and Bobby New all think they are the right choice for the position. Louis Jones Sr. has lived in Poinsett County his entire life and...
POINSETT COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Government
Local
Arkansas Elections
State
Arkansas State
swark.today

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Endorses Chris Jones in Democratic Primary

LITTLE ROCK, AR – In yesterday’s Sunday edition of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, and ahead of the May 24 Arkansas primary election, the paper’s editorial page ran an editorial with its endorsements in primary gubernatorial races. The following editorial excerpts explained the paper’s support FOR Chris Jones in the Democratic primary for governor.
ARKANSAS STATE
swark.today

Arkansas AG office gets judgment against two chiropractic operations for violations of 271 patients’ privacy

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced a final judgment against two chiropractic clinics, 501 Pain & Rehab, LLC, located in Conway, and 501 Pain and Rehab Family Clinic of Russellville, LLC, located in Russellville, as well as, owners, Dr. John D’Onofrio and Donny McCuien. The Court found the Defendants violated the Personal Information Privacy Act and the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act for failing to secure and protect their patients’ personal information from unauthorized access or use and failing to properly dispose of the personal information as required by law. The lawsuit was filed after investigators identified that the medical files that were dumped in a public park near Mayflower contained almost 1,000 instances of patients’ unencrypted and unredacted personal information. Defendants will have to pay $321,395 in civil penalties and legal fees.
ARKANSAS STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas county corrects ballot typo on candidate's name

An Arkansas county has corrected ballots that misidentified Senate hopeful Jake Bequette as “Jack." A judge on Friday declined to dismiss the lawsuit that Bequette filed against election officials over the errors on ballots in Craighead and Phillips counties. Judge Mackie Pierce said he considered the issue moot since Craighead County corrected the error Thursday and Phillips County was working to fix it.
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Bequette
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Leslie Rutledge
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Fraud#State Elections#Attorneys#Senate#Republican
ualrpublicradio.org

Properties in northern, eastern Arkansas top list of endangered places

Three historic properties take the top spots in Preserve Arkansas’ annual list of most endangered places. The list is based on nominations from the public, and highlights some of the state’s historically and architecturally significant properties facing threats of demolition, neglect or insensitive development. At the top of...
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
kttn.com

Missouri joins other states in lawsuit against Biden administration for reinstating California exemption in Clean Air Act

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that his office joined a lawsuit challenging the Biden Administration’s decision to allow California to set burdensome and oppressive emissions standards in the manufacturing of motor vehicles as an exemption under the Clean Air Act. “Over 40 percent of the nation’s motor vehicles...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy