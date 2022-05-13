Things to do in Charlotte This Weekend
The weekend is finally here! If you need something to do this weekend, look no further. Here are some events to do during the weekend in the Charlotte area.
Friday, May 13, 2022
BeachFest Matthews
- Time: 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm
- FREE
- Location: Stumptown Park
Charlotte Fried Fest
- Time: 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm
- FREE
- Devil’s Logic Brewing
Small Biz Pop-Up Market with Handcrafted Market CLT– 10 local vendors
- Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm
- FREE
- Primal Brewery, Huntersville
Drive-In Movie at Hound’s ($20 per car)
- Time: 8:00 pm
- $20.00
- Hound’s Drive-In
Saturday, May 14, 2022
Charlotte FC vs Montreal
- Time: 7:00 pm
- Bank of America Stadium
BeachFest Matthews
- Time: 10:00 am to 10:00 pm
- FREE
- Location: Stumptown Park
RiverFest 2022
- Time: 11:30 am to 4:00 pm
- FREE
- Kevin Loftin Riverfront Park, Belmont
River Jam live music series
- Time: 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm
- FREE
- U.S. National Whitewater Center
Sunday, May 14, 2022
Sunday FunDay Free Lunch
- Time: 12:00 pm
- FREE
- Location: NoDa Company Store
Gardens in Full Bloom — Photography Day (especially for graduation photos)
- Time: 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm
- FREE
- Historic Rosedale
Vibes and Vino Cookout Edition
- Time: 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm
- FREE
- Dupp & Swat at Camp North End
