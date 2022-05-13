Bus crash caught on camera, driver of truck charged

EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA)- As we previously reported , the Easley Police Department arrested a truck driver Thursday following a crash with a school bus in Pickens County.

The crash was all caught on camera.

Police said Drake Lesley tried to exit on Calhoun Memorial Highway when he crashed into a Pickens County school bus, Thursday evening around 4:45 p.m.

A picture of the aftermath shows Lesley’s truck, completely upside down and his things sprawled out onto the road.

Joseph Strickland works across the street from where it happened.

“We noticed a bus broke down, at first we thought it was broke down, but then once the bus was moved we saw Easley and the ambulance come, we knew it was more,” Strickland said.

The Easley Police Department said they arrested Lesley and charged him with DUI and simple possession of marijuana.

The School District of Pickens County said they’re thankful no one was hurt.

“We had a bus driver, bus aid also on the bus and the single student. They’re all doing great,” Spokesperson Darian Byrd said.

Strickland said it could’ve been way worse, “It’s hard getting out of here from both entrances, a lot of traffic. I think 30-40,000 people come up and down this road everyday.”

The district said this is a situation that bus drivers can learn from.

Byrd said, “Anytime one thing does happen they use it as a teaching opportunity for all the drivers. It’s important to just reflect and learn.”

The Easley Police Department said the crash is still under investigation.

