BABY FORMULA SHORTAGE/WHITE HOUSE PLAN

TUESDAY, May 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The manufacture and sale of products known as crib bumpers and sleep incliners — linked with more than 200 infant deaths in the United States — will be banned under a new law signed by President Joe Biden. "This is a long-fought and important victory for babies and anyone who cares about babies," Teresa Murray, consumer watchdog with the U.S. PIRG Education Fund, said in a statement. "The dangers posed to babies have been apparent for years." ...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO