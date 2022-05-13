BABY FORMULA SHORTAGE/WHITE HOUSE PLAN

Related
Biden shut down Harris in meeting and took GOP senators ‘aback,’ book says
When President Joe Biden named Kamala Harris as his running mate, he promised his former campaign rival would be one of the most influential voices in the White House.
The vast majority of young Americans likely to vote want Biden to act on student debt — but many don't believe their votes make 'a real difference,' Harvard poll finds
Harvard polled Americans under 30 who are likely to vote in the midterms and found 85% of them want some government action on student loan debt.
Fox News host Sean Hannity asked Trump's chief of staff where the GOP needed 'a push' on Election Day 2020
In the latest set of text messages between the Fox News host and Trump's former chief of staff, Meadows told Hannity to "Stress every vote matters."
Republican senators introduce bill blocking Biden admin from sending VA resources to 'bear burden' at border
EXCLUSIVE: A group of Republican senators is introducing legislation to block the Biden administration from sending personnel and funding from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to alleviate the crisis at the southern border. The senators are alarmed by the Biden administration's announced termination of Title 42 on May 23,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Marjorie Taylor Greene told Meadows that 'several' GOP lawmakers believed a Trump martial law declaration was the 'only way to save our Republic'
Greene testified on Friday that she didn't recall whether she asked Trump to invoke military rule, despite telling Meadows to relay the idea to Trump.
Biden's top labor lawyer is pushing for a change that could make it easier for workers to join a union — and achieve one of the movement's biggest goals
Right now, employers don't have to recognize employees who want to form a union before a full-on vote. NLRB top lawyer Jennifer Abruzzo wants change.
Biden Signs Law Banning Sleep Products Tied to Infant Deaths
TUESDAY, May 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The manufacture and sale of products known as crib bumpers and sleep incliners — linked with more than 200 infant deaths in the United States — will be banned under a new law signed by President Joe Biden. "This is a long-fought and important victory for babies and anyone who cares about babies," Teresa Murray, consumer watchdog with the U.S. PIRG Education Fund, said in a statement. "The dangers posed to babies have been apparent for years." ...
