ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylvania, GA

Sylvania horse farm helping kids, planning veteran programming

By Miguel Legoas, Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cximK_0fdaMZ6200

Melanie Moore’s business has grown right alongside her students.One of her earliest, is 11-year-old student Riley Lamb. She has helped to guide Lamb’s growth as a person and as an equestrian for most of her life.

Moore said when Lamb first came to her eight years ago, she had sensory-overload outbursts that made it hard for her to ride, but since then she has grown. To be able to go from that "to watching her in a show ring and competing against all kinds of kids with different riding and most more advanced than her, and she can go in there and get a first-place ribbon. It touches you."

Moore isn't a registered equine therapist, but she teaches and helps all kinds of kids and adults at her farm, Wonder Horse Farm; hwhich has taken off as a result of a life spent around horses and a passion for them.

"My grand-daddy started taking me to see the neighbor's horse years ago when I was about four, and it's just been an addiction ever since," Moore said.

The family bought the property where they would develop their farm around 2007, allowing her to expand that passion. During her teenage years, Moore started training other people's horses, and it grew into the business she has today, featuring two breeding stallions, 10 horses total for classes, competitions and training in all aspects of the horse.

"It's not just get on and ride," Moore said. "You learn from the ground-up. You learn the care of the horse, the ins and outs of, basically, being a horse owner.

Moore said, at first, clients thought she was too young to train effectively, and being female in a male-oriented world didn't help, she said. But she has worked to prove them wrong, taking clinics with high-end trainers, learning from training courses and passing that information to her students.

Riley's mother, Natolie, said "This a major part of her [Riley's] life, because Melanie's not just her teacher. My kid loves her just as a person. It's something she talks about every day."

Moore hopes to expand into helping and teaching veterans as well.

A small study out of Columbia University in fall 2021 showed equine-assisted therapy resulted in decreases of self-reported PTSD and depression symptoms among veterans.

Moore said there's a lot of requirements, education and red-tape that goes into offering "official" equine therapy, so it will take time to get it set up, but it's worth it. For now opens her doors to any veterans who want to ride or just visit, no charge.

"I have always wanted to do something for children especially or veterans that are disabled," she said. "It's always been my sweet spot."

Anyone interested in lessons or just donating to the farm's efforts can reach out to Moore by calling (912) 536-1599 or going to the Wonder Horse Farm Facebook page.

Comments / 0

Related
wtoc.com

Summer program opportunities for kids in Chatham Co.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In just one week, the school year will come to a close for students in the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System. Keeping kids occupied during the summer is often a challenge. The Savannah Police Department is hosting a camp at Police Headquarters to invite youth in...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

2022 Five Fifty Fifty Run/Walk for Mental Health comes to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More than 100 people came out, Saturday, for the 5th annual Five Fifty Fifty Run/Walk for Mental Health in Forsyth Park. This 5k is part of a series that supports the AB Korkor Foundation’s mission to help people suffering from mental health issues. The 5k...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Port Wentworth Elementary alum gather for emotional closing ceremony

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. — On Sunday, Port Wentworth Elementary School invited former students and teachers back inside one last time for a closing ceremony. “From chalkboards to smart boards, we dedicate 105 years of molding and educating the children of Port Wentworth,” said Dr. Tonia Howard-Hall, vice president of Savannah’s Board of Education.
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
City
Sylvania, GA
Local
Georgia Pets & Animals
Local
Georgia Society
WJBF

Wagon Barn Market thanks community for years of success

KEYSVILLE, Ga. (WJBF) – The Wagon Barn Market’s growth in its community has been a journey. They’ve been around since 2011 and specialize in oven-ready entrees, desserts, produce, furniture, and more. Having fresh produce is important to the Wagon Barn Market so that’s why a lot of the product comes from the farm on the […]
KEYSVILLE, GA
WSPA 7News

Bluffton business donates 75,000 kits to Ukrainian families

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — A Lowcountry company dedicated to helping parents here in the United States is stepping up for the moms and dads in Ukraine. “It’s really heartbreaking as the father of three little girls when you see kids in these types of situations,” said Beav Brodie, CEO and Founder of Tactical Baby Gear. […]
BLUFFTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Horse Show#Depression#Wonder Horse Farm
WSAV News 3

Haitians come to Savannah to ask US for help

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — This week dozens of Haitians are traveling to Savannah to celebrate the unique, historical bond between the small nation and the Hostess City. They’ll hold a special ceremony on Franklin Square to raise awareness about the country’s urgent need for help from the United States. “The way Haiti is going right […]
SAVANNAH, GA
visitsavannah.com

Old Town Trolley Tours of Savannah

The extraordinary architecture, lush botanicals, and captivating stories of this historic, coastal city make for an unforgettable vacation experience. For over 30 years, Old Town Trolley Tours has provided sightseeing tours highlighting the best attractions in Savannah. Hop aboard one of our trolleys and you’ll experience Transportainment, a delightful combination of transportation and entertainment. Our friendly conductors narrate the tour with a fascinating and fun mix of trivia and humorous stories. It will be our pleasure to guide you through “Georgia’s First City” on one of our orange and green trolleys.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSPA 7News

Smoking, vaping on GA beach will soon come with penalty

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Lighting up on Tybee Beach will soon come with a cost. On Thursday night, Tybee Island City Council voted to ban smoking and vaping across the beach. A pilot program that expires this month banned smoking in the area around the pier. Back in March, council started considering a beach-wide […]
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Pets
WSAV News 3

Locally Made Savannah celebrates grand opening with local artists

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Locally Made Savannah celebrated its grand opening on Thursday with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Visitors not only got to watch the official ribbon cutting, they had the opportunity to meet with local art vendors and enjoy food and drinks from the shop’s soda and milkshake bar. Originally from Atlanta, owners Nick […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Georgia Southern graduate student discovering Savannah history

Savannah holds some of the richest history this country has to offer. One Georgia Southern University student is making it easier to interact with that history. Mark O’Dell will graduate with a public history master’s degree through the College of Arts and Humanities in the 2022 Spring Commencement ceremony. In his free time, you can find him scouring through the archives of the Georgia Historical Society. Other times, you can find him working in a cemetery.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Proposal to bring CAT bus stops to Pooler on the ballot

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been a hotly debated topic in Pooler for years, whether or not to add Chatham Area Transit bus stops in the city. Over that time Pooler City Council has heard plenty of arguments on either side of the issue. An issue that’s now in...
POOLER, GA
wtoc.com

46th annual Onion festival returns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Saturday turned out to be another picture perfect Saturday in Glennville for the annual onion festival. The parade rolled through downtown as WTOC once again carried it live. From there, people flocked to the streets to check out all the vendors including the farmers selling bags...
GLENNVILLE, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah-area college football players give back at youth camp

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sundays are supposed to be for rest, but instead, at Daffin Park over 150 kids ages 8 to 14 came out to participate in a free youth football camp. The camp was put on by Coach Rob DeLoach and The Factory, something they do annually. “We’re...
SAVANNAH, GA
The Augusta Chronicle

The Augusta Chronicle

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
468K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Augusta, GA from The Augusta Chronicle.

 http://augustachronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy