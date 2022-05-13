Golf and goodies helping give back at Saturday fundraiser

Multiple Screven County organizations are banding together this weekend to raise money for some worthy causes.

The American Legion's 3rd Annual Sgt. J.R. McKinney Golf Scramble is on Saturday at the Brier Creek Country Club off Burtons Ferry Highway and is being paired with the "Goodies for Cause" by Screven County History Buffs as well as the Sylvania Junior Women's Club.

The golf scramble involves teams of four going head-to-head jockeying for cash prizes up to $300. It involves 18 holes, and teams will be given golf carts. The competition is the primary fundraiser for Legion Post 116. Paired with that is a longest-drive competition, as well as a 50/50 drawing, with the latter activity funding a newer project for the Legion: the Screven Youth Alliance, which will provide fun, educational opportunities.

"What we're going to do with the young people is things like ... model rocketry, marksmanship ... orienteering, which is map-reading," said Legionnaire Scotty Scott. "It's kind of like giving them a little bit of STEM training without them realizing."

The alliance started last year. There are 12 kids now, but the Legion would like to include a lot more. The funds will help its continued growth and awareness efforts.

When families are not teeing off, they can grab a bite to eat over at the "Goodies for a Cause." The history buffs and women's club will be selling hotdogs, sweets, Arnold Palmers and lemonades, and it's open to anyone, even if they are not playing golf. The organizations are also welcoming any other donated foods for sale.

Both groups are raising funds towards the local initiative of Wreaths Across America, a memorial event to put wreaths and flags at service members' graves during the holidays. Though it's several months away, history buff Lisa Guidos said they work on this from the start of the New Year.

"It's a lot of leg work," Guidos said. "We want to make sure we don't miss anyone, so we're constantly going out to cemeteries and looking around and asking questions and trying to get more people involved."

Last year's season finished with over 2,600 wreaths placed across Screven County. The goal is to get that number even higher, but it will require volunteers to assist in locating more graves. Guidos, who is one of the top volunteer coordinators, said they have also tried to recycle the wreaths afterwards, and she would like to boost those efforts more this year.

The golf competition runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. while "Goodies for a Cause" is 9 a.m. to 3 p.. More information on both can be found on Facebook.