ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from California

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39EVUY_0fdaMK6N00
1 of 5

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — A SpaceX rocket carried 53 satellites for the Starlink internet constellation into orbit Friday after blasting off from California.

The Falcon 9 booster lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 3:07 p.m., and minutes later the first stage landed on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean while the second stage continued toward low Earth orbit.

SpaceX later tweeted that the satellites were successfully deployed.

Starlink is a space-based system that SpaceX has been building for years to bring internet access to underserved areas of the world.

Hawthorne, California-based SpaceX has hundreds of Starlink satellites orbiting Earth at an altitude of 340 miles (550 kilometers).

Comments / 1

Related
KSBW.com

California is getting a new state park in the Central Valley

MODESTO, Calif. — For the first time in 13 years, California will create a new state park — where the San Joaquin and Tuolumne rivers meet among 200-year-old valley oaks and willows in the San Joaquin Valley near Modesto. California State Parks will plan and develop the new...
MODESTO, CA
SFGate

New California home buyers could soon get government cash for down payment

California could soon help first-time home buyers with their down payments and mortgage costs under a proposed $1-billion program to make homeownership more financially feasible for low- and middle-income residents. Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins (D-San Diego) first introduced the idea last year of the state stepping in to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
Hawthorne, CA
Industry
State
California State
Hawthorne, CA
Business
City
Hawthorne, CA
The Associated Press

State approves 700-acre solar project in central Maine

UNITY, Maine (AP) — Maine’s Land Use Planning Commission has approved a 700-acre solar energy project billed as one of the largest in New England. Commissioners unanimously concluded that the Three Corners Solar Project in Benton, Clinton and Unity Township met regulatory requirements for the site. Further regulatory approvals are needed.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starlink Satellites#Earth#Ap
The Associated Press

Ban on protests in front of homes signed by Gov. DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Anyone who protests in front of a private residence in Florida can face jail time and fines under a bill Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Monday. The legislation makes it a second-degree misdemeanor to protest in a manner that is aimed at intentionally harassing or disturbing someone in their home. Violators face 60 days in jail and fines of up to $500.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Grant to fund improvements at Breaks Interstate Park

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission will help fund improvements at Breaks Interstate Park, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said. The $358,035 grant for the Ratliff Hole Area Renovation in Pike County will go toward a new trail, improved parking and restroom facilities and the repaving of an access road, Beshear said in a statement.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

Alaska House votes against accepting Senate budget plan

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska House on Saturday voted against accepting a state spending package passed by the Senate that included payments of about $5,500 to residents. The vote to concur with the Senate package failed, with 18 members in favor of accepting the Senate plan and 22 against. The vote sets the stage for a conference committee, with the regular legislative session set to end by Wednesday. In a conference committee, House and Senate negotiators are tasked with hashing out differences between the budgets that passed each chamber.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
The Associated Press

Maine attorney general plans to sue over PFAS contamination

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey said the state is preparing for a lawsuit against manufacturers of so-called forever chemicals. Frey said at the Democratic State Convention last weekend that steps are being taken to “hold these chemical manufacturers to account.” He said an announcement could be made within weeks.
BANGOR, ME
The Associated Press

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the California Lottery’s “Daily Derby” game were:. 1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:10 Solid Gold-3rd:7 Eureka, Race Time: 1:42.19. (1st: 6 Whirl Win, 2nd: 10 Solid Gold, 3rd: 7 Eureka; Race Time: one: 42.19) Estimated jackpot: $85,000. ¶...
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

898K+
Followers
438K+
Post
404M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy