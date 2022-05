An 8-year old boy has died following a Friday afternoon crash on South Mountain Road in Wise County. According to a release from the Virginia State Police, a 16-year-old man driver from Pound, Virginia was driving a 2015 Hyundai Veloster east on Route 630 when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree. The impact of the crash caused the vehicle to catch fire.

WISE COUNTY, VA ・ 16 HOURS AGO