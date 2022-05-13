ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Judge blocks DeSantis’ redistricting plan; state appeals

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qmzk1_0fdaM9Td00
1 of 2

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A judge’s ruling that a new congressional map drawn by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ staff is unconstitutional has been appealed by the state.

Thursday’s notice of appeal came hours after Circuit Judge Layne Smith issued an injunction to prevent the DeSantis map from being used in the November election.

“Because this Court has found a violation of the Florida Constitution and that there is time to remedy the violation, this Court must consider what remedy is appropriate,” Smith said in his order. “This Court finds that a narrow remedy — one that addresses only the diminishment discussed in this order — is the most appropriate.”

Smith ordered that a map drawn by a Harvard professor who testified for the plaintiffs should be used, but the state’s appeal keeps the DeSantis map in place. The case goes to the 1st District Court of Appeals.

Florida gained a 28th congressional district because of population growth over the past decade, meaning Smith couldn’t have ordered current maps to be used while the lawsuit continues.

The appeal comes as the state gets closer to the June 13 to 17 qualifying period for federal office, and regardless what the appellate court decides, the map will likely then be taken to the state Supreme Court. DeSantis appointed three of the seven current justices.

The map was challenged by several voting rights group, who argued it was unconstitutional because it broke up a north Florida district held by Democratic Rep. Al Lawson where Black residents make up nearly 50% of the population. Smith agreed, saying that the DeSantis map takes a district with 367,000 Black voters and distributes them among four districts that would be overwhelmingly white.

In an unprecedented move, DeSantis, who is a potential 2024 presidential candidate, interjected himself into the process by submitting his own map just before the Senate was set to approve its map.

During the 60-day legislative session that ended in March, the Senate did not take the governor’s map into consideration, and the House approved two maps, a primary map to try to appease DeSantis and a second in case the first map was found to be unconstitutional.

While the House was debating its proposal, DeSantis used Twitter to say it would be dead on arrival. The Senate later approved the House maps and DeSantis kept his promise and vetoed the bill.

DeSantis has said Lawson’s district is gerrymandered based on race and claimed that violates the U.S. Constitution. He has said his map is neutral on race. Lawson’s district extends 200 miles (320 kilometers) from Jacksonville to Gadsden in an effort to link Black communities.

Comments / 31

Just Sayin
2d ago

Huh.....how could we have guessed that if you put a wildly Republican governor, working by himself to redraw congressional districts, that we would find that his final product favors the Republican party. Even Republicans admit that it favors Republicans. Should be named Ron DDeceive. Not DeSantis.

Reply(5)
20
Angela Legarreta
3d ago

so he is still trying to separate the people, by color, race gender or all three

Reply(1)
28
Lou Cummings
2d ago

The judge has no authority to draw any maps or choose any districts. They should be removed from the bench. By ignorance or with knowledge. They have overstepped their legal authority and have no place as a judge.

Reply(8)
5
Related
News4Jax.com

Judge lifts stay on Florida redistricting ruling

– After issuing a temporary injunction last week against a congressional redistricting plan pushed through the Legislature by Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Leon County circuit judge Monday ordered that the ruling remain in effect while the state pursues an appeal. The state on Friday appealed Judge Layne Smith’s temporary-injunction ruling...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Ban on protests in front of homes signed by Gov. DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Anyone who protests in front of a private residence in Florida can face jail time and fines under a bill Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Monday. The legislation makes it a second-degree misdemeanor to protest in a manner that is aimed at intentionally harassing or disturbing someone in their home. Violators face 60 days in jail and fines of up to $500.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Could Black voters’ frustration with DeSantis’ politics awaken a ‘sleeping giant?’

Inflamed by what they regard as repeated political assaults by Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Republican-controlled state Legislature, African American and Caribbean American Democrats in South Florida are vowing to channel their frustration into action aimed at the November elections. “The governor and the Republicans in the state of Florida have awakened a sleeping giant with Black people in the ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Loomer qualifies for ballot in her bid to unseat Congressman Webster

Laura Loomer announced on Monday that she has qualified to appear on the August primary ballot as she fights to unseat incumbent Congressman Daniel Webster. “I’m thrilled that I have officially qualified to be on the ballot for the upcoming Florida Republican primary on Aug. 23 as a candidate for U.S. Congress in Florida’s 11th District, via petition signatures. Thanks to the hard work of my campaign staff and my amazing volunteers, my campaign won’t be needing to pay to be on the ballot because we collected more than the required 2,568 petition signatures to be on the ballot,” Loomer said.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Florida#Appellate Court#Redistricting#Ap#Republican#Circuit#Because This Court#Harvard#District Court Of Appeals
wuwf.org

Abortion’s last stand in the South: A post-Roe future is already happening in Florida

For two decades, Kelly Flynn barely noticed the protesters who gathered almost daily along University Boulevard, the main public drag to the office park that houses her clinic, A Woman’s Choice of Jacksonville. The signs, the chants, the occasional blocked sidewalk – they all went with the territory of running an abortion clinic in Florida, one of the last states in the South where abortion remains widely accessible. Most mornings, Flynn would take a back route to avoid them. As soon as she turned left onto University Center Drive, the quiet road fronting the clinic’s two buildings, she almost forgot the protesters existed. The only people permitted to use the private road and parking lots were the medical staff who worked in the surrounding offices, their patients and approved visitors. Anyone else was trespassing.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis officially endorses Paul Renner’s re-election to Florida House

The Speaker-designate gets the Governor's seal of approval. Gov. Ron DeSantis formalized a not-too-surprising endorsement Monday of the Republican Speaker-designate. On Twitter, the popular Governor hailed Rep. Paul Renner, formerly of Jacksonville and now of Palm Coast, as a “strong supporter of our agenda in the House.”. “I’m pleased...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
cw34.com

Thousands of Florida homeowners finding out they're about to lose coverage

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — Almost 70,000 Florida homeowners, many here in Palm Beach County, will be losing their home insurance this summer, thanks to financial difficulties at another large insurer of Florida homes. Robert Norberg is just one of the local homeowners whose insurance has been cancelled. Maison...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

State judge reinstates sprawling Black-oriented congressional district in North FL

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A state trial judge has rejected Gov. Ron DeSantis’ demand to dismantle Congressional District 5, a sprawling, Black-access congressional district in North Florida, citing language in the state Constitution forbidding diminishment of minority voting strength. Instead, Circuit Judge Layne Smith, sitting in Leon County, ordered adoption of a version of an existing congressional district that […] The post State judge reinstates sprawling Black-oriented congressional district in North FL appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
LEON COUNTY, FL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

898K+
Followers
438K+
Post
404M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy