Child struck in face by stray bullet leaves hospital

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City girl who was only 11 months old when she was struck in the face by a stray bullet in January was released from a hospital Friday after relearning how to talk and walk.

Catherine Arias walked out of Blythedale Children’s Hospital in Valhalla in Westchester County with her father and mother, who called the now 16-month-old their “beautiful miracle baby.” Police officers outside applauded as the family exited the building.

“Our journey has been long, but finally this is the light at the end of the tunnel,” her mother, Miraida Gomez, said. “We’re definitely happy, we’re eager to start this new chapter in our life, and just happy that everyone is able to witness a miracle.”

Catherine was sitting in a parked car with her mother when a man on a Bronx street opening fire on another person. A bullet struck her in the cheek and exited from the top of her head, causing a brain injury and leaving half her body paralyzed.

The shooting was one in a string of high-profile crimes that occurred in the weeks after Mayor Eric Adams took office promising a safer city and led to calls to reduce gun violence.

No arrests have been made in Catherine’s case.