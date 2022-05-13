Rethinking the mission of the service academies to fulfill their potential

In my last column, I revealed that I taught English at the Naval Academy as a Marine major from 1990 to 1993. It was my last tour of duty before retirement, and I was happy to get the assignment. Because I came there with a Ph. D. and college-level teaching experience, I got my fair share of literature courses. I even taught a course of my own design that was well-received — Vietnam in Fact, Fiction, and Film. And I did make a few lasting friends among the civilian faculty. The Naval Academy proved to be my halfway house back to civilian academia. But I did emerge critical of what makes the Naval Academy distinct among our federal service academies, and saying so in print has made me persona non grata there.

The problem is that the Naval Academy is a house divided between a predominantly civilian faculty answerable to a military command. The ethos and the expectations on both sides are very different. The English department in particular has long been operating and governing itself much like an English department in a major university. They hire on the basis of scholarly promise and don’t seem to view military experience, or even an affinity for the military, as a plus. One of the friends I made among the civilian faculty has told me that throughout his interview he was never asked how he felt about the military or what knew about the Naval Academy.

And as I covered in my last column, I probably evoked bitter memories of the short unwelcome appointment of the celebrated alumnus and highly decorated Marine Jim Webb, who had become a best-selling author. Demonstrations are not allowed at USNA. Otherwise, the rallying cry among the English department’s civilian faculty might have been, “Soldier-poets will not replace us!”

But the most controversial part of my previous column was my concern for the raison d’être of service academies. They are military cloisters set up to indoctrinate impressionable young people. The academies seek to develop a strong emotional attachment and a sense of personal identification with their respective services. They hope to turn out officers who embrace military service as not just a profession but as an all-encompassing way of life — in much the same way some people form strong emotional bonds with the religions in which they are raised. The problem, I argued, is that true believers — in the religious and military sense — have a tendency to close their minds to other points of view. There is much less chance of developing this mindset among liberally educated OCS and ROTC graduates.

This being a Navy town rife with USNA grads, I had steeled myself to a barrage of incoming rhetorical fire. Instead, I found myself entering into a polite exchange with a thoughtful USNA grad who went on to serve a full career as a submariner. He inspired me to think through how I thought the mission of our federal service academies should differ from that of the other officer accession programs.

Some years ago, the journalist and military analyst Thomas Ricks argued for closing the academies altogether. He believes they are too expensive to operate, their graduates overall prove to be no better than OCS and ROTC grads, and they offer only community college educations. The latter, in my experience, is not true. Their graduates are credible baccalaureate-level engineers.

There was a time when I would have supported Ricks’s position. But I have come to realize closing our service academies would be a colossal waste and a false economy akin to so many of our base realignment and closure decisions. I am for reforming them instead.

The mission of our service academies, in my view, should be to select, educate, and graduate career officers. To emphasize that mission and purpose, I would up the active-duty commitment to at least ten years and require academy grads to buy their way out short of that commitment. With college tuition costs being what they are, the Naval Academy would not find itself short of applicants who are at least open to a naval career and who understand that, in any event, their education will not be free. Moreover, the cost of higher education has exploded beyond the rate of inflation in this country. It now costs over $500,000 to educate a Naval Academy grad. Why then should the commitment remain the same?

Another problem is that Naval Academy midshipmen routinely carry 20 semester hours and must participate in sports and military training. Education, as opposed to indoctrination, requires reflection in tranquility. I believe the academy should throttle back on academic and extracurricular requirements and give mids a greater grounding in the humanities. They could do that by increasing the program from four to five years. That would discourage applicants motivated mainly by the lure of a “free” education.

And to give those civilian English professors their due, I would support and encourage their efforts to get the mids to understand and respect diverse points of view. There was nothing wrong with the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, countenancing the discussion of critical race theory at West Point. Our military leaders need to understand the cultural currents, crosscurrents, and controversies of the society from which they recruit servicemen and women.

A danger endemic to an all-volunteer professional military is that its members tend to feel smugly superior to the society and citizenry they are sworn to protect. In my previous column, I acknowledged that we need officers who are “all in.” But our civil-military relation further requires the leavening influence of the citizen soldiery.

I wrote it before, and I’ll write it again: As Vietnam should have taught us, the military needs officers with a spirit of intellectual independence and a moral frame of reference that transcends the institutions they serve.

But what do I know? I’m only an OCS graduate who was educated at the Universities of Delaware and Pennsylvania. Let the brickbats fly!

Contact Ed Palm at majorpalm@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Rethinking the mission of the service academies to fulfill their potential