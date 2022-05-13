ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

1st images from weather satellite GOES-18 released

By Travis Michels
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — NOAA has released the first images from the GOES-18 satellite after its launch on March 1. The GOES weather-observing satellites are geostationary, meaning they orbit at the same speed the earth revolves, keeping a steady position over one area of the globe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=396gUl_0fdaLWPe00
A GOES-18 full disc GeoColor image, which uses multiple Advanced Baseline Imager (ABI) channels to replicate what the human eye would see. (Image courtesy of NASA/NOAA)

This allows for scientists to track weather patterns from large scale storms to micro scale events, like wildfires. Currently, there are two GOES satellites in service, GOES-West (17) over the Pacific Ocean and GOES-East (16) over the Atlantic Ocean.

Record number of red flag warning days through May

GOES-18 was launched to replace GOES-17, which is experiencing issues with a main instrument onboard. The Advanced Baseline Imager (ABI) on GOES-17 has an issue with cooling detectors within the imager. This leads to errors within the data and some full images are not complete. Note the error lines in the image below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z2009_0fdaLWPe00
The horizontal lines in this image are errors as the sensor is too hot to read the proper infrared channel, but it’s still quantitatively usable. (Image courtesy of NASA/NOAA)

GOES-18’s ABI has 16 different channels with two visible, four near-infrared, and 10 infrared. These numerous channels allows for scientists to get a full picture of the Earth’s atmosphere. All 16 ABI channels can be seen individually below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n2tRF_0fdaLWPe00
The 16 different ABI channels from GOES-18. (Image courtesy of NASA/NOAA)

NASA and NOAA worked quickly to launch GOES-18 as a replacement when a remote fix was not possible on the GOES-17 ABI. Multiple checks still need to be carried out on GOES-18, but it is expected to begin assisting GOES-17 over the summer and fall of 2022. GOES-18 will then take over as GOES-West in early 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
Andrei Tapalaga

NASA's Helicopter Discovers Strange Wreckage on Mars

The wreckage is actually part of the Perseverance's landing gear that landed on Mars in 2021Twitter/NASA JPL. Mars is one of the most analyzed planets by humanity as it shows a lot of promising potential for a second home. The way NASA collects data about Mars and its environment is through high-resolution photographs taken by NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter that landed on Mars in April 2021. The helicopter had taken photos of what could only be described as a UFO crash on its 26th flight.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Business
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Industry
Denver, CO
Industry
Local
Colorado Business
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
LiveScience

Scientists find evidence for biggest earthquake in human history

Archaeologists have found evidence of the largest known earthquake in human history — a terrifying magnitude-9.5 megaquake that caused a 5,000-mile-long (8,000 kilometers) tsunami and prompted human populations to abandon nearby coastlines for 1,000 years, a new study finds. The earthquake struck about 3,800 years ago in what is...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

African Blob Explained: What Is This Mysterious Place Beneath the Continent?

The world can be full of so much mystery that to be "baffled" is an understatement. The African continent can attest to this. For years, two enormous land masses have been sitting just beneath the Earth's surface. Meanwhile, one blob beneath Africa seems to emerge from underneath the ground - slowly starting to make its way to the surface, according to Popcrush.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Satellite#Earth#Atlantic Ocean#Kdvr#Noaa#Abi
Andrei Tapalaga

Another Species of Humans Could Be Roaming on This Earth

A new species of humans known as Homo floresiensis had only been discovered in 2004analogicus./Pixabay. In the last 300,000 years, our ancestors known as the Homo-sapiens had been roaming this Earth. From about 160,000 years ago the modern Homo-sapiens, the species we all identify as today began to populate the Earth. At this time many other species such as the neanderthals had been fighting for world dominance. Besides these two main human species, there were other minor species, but not much evidence had been found until the 21st century.
CNET

The Alien Invasion of Antarctica Is Only Just Beginning

At the bottom of the stairwell leading to deck five, an alien lies upturned on green nonslip flooring. If you get close enough, you can see one of its six legs twitching and one of its translucent wings crushed to pieces. Unlike the throng of Antarctic expeditioners aboard the RSV Nuyina, Australia's newest icebreaking ship, it hasn't cleared customs.
SCIENCE
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Ancient Chinese Writing Mentions a Celestial Event Which Might Be the Oldest Known Reference to a Potential Aurora

Historians are not only known to record historical events, but are also keen observers of the sky, or so it says. Chinese historical documents, which told the history of China from the earliest legendary time to the 4th century BCE, mentions in its text a celestial phenomenon that turns out to be the oldest known reference to a potential aurora.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Digital Trends

Hubble captures the beautiful aftermath of a supernova explosion

Supernovas might spell the end for the star they happen to, but they aren’t only destructive phenomena. When a star approaches the end of its life and runs out of fuel, it explodes in an enormous outpouring of energy, leaving behind a small, dense core that becomes a black hole or a neutron star. This explosion, though destructive on an epic scale, can also leave behind a beautiful remnant created by the explosion’s shock wave.
ASTRONOMY
Futurity

Taiwan’s crust is moving at ‘extreme’ speed

A new study finds evidence of surprisingly rapid upward movement of Earth’s crust on the island of Taiwan. Over roughly half a million years, the Coastal Range of east Taiwan was rising at a rate of 9 to 14 millimeters (0.35 to 0.55 inches) per year, the research shows.
ASIA
Phys.org

Black hole scientist: 'Wherever we look, we should see donuts'

Discovering something for the second time doesn't usually have scientists jump out of their seats with excitement. But that's exactly what happened in the case of Sgr A* (pronounced "sadge-ay-star"), the second black hole imaged. In 2019, the image of M87*, a supermassive black hole in a galaxy more than...
SCIENCE
BBC

Tonga eruption was 'record atmospheric explosion'

The eruption of the Tonga volcano in January has been confirmed as the biggest explosion ever recorded in the atmosphere by modern instrumentation. It was far bigger than any 20th Century volcanic event, or indeed any atom bomb test conducted after WWII. The assessment comes in a pair of scholarly...
SCIENCE
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy