ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

9NEWS Mornings celebrates Friday, May 13

9News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's a Friday tradition to celebrate...

www.9news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
9News

NBC announces 2022-23 fall schedule

NEW YORK — NBC announced its new fall schedule on Monday with returning fan favorites, new original series and special event programming. New shows during NBC's 2022-23 season include the George Lopez family comedy “Lopez vs. Lopez” and the reimagined sci-fi drama “Quantum Leap,” starring Raymond Lee.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Community Policy