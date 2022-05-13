ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

US Foods CHEF’STORE coming to Spartanburg

By Sydney Broadus
 3 days ago

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A US Foods CHEF’STORE coming to Spartanburg this year.

According to their website , they will be located at 300 Blackstock Road, Spartanburg, S.C. 29301. Their grand opening is in mid-September.

US Foods, one of the largest wholesale food distributors in the country, said their CHEF’STORE outlets have bulk foods, produce and restaurant supplies.

During their grand opening, they will have food samples, giveaways and raffles for CHEF’STORE $100 gift cards every hour all day long, according to the company’s website.

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

