McKINNEY — As Jordan Spieth’s quest for a hometown title at the AT&T Byron Nelson eluded him again on Sunday, at least the former Jesuit standout is getting closer. His runner-up finish is Spieth’s best at the PGA Tour event in 11 appearances since debuting as a teenager in 2010. He concluded at 25-under par over four rounds at TPC Craig Ranch, one shot behind repeat champion K.H. Lee.

MCKINNEY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO