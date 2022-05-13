Stars on Ice with Olympic figure skater Alexa Knierim
Alexa Knierim, Olympic figure skater from Addison, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the ‘Stars on Ice ‘ tour in Chicago. The Addison native with two Olympic medals, talks to Lisa about her experience in school while training and her skating partner. Alexa will be performing at the United Center for the show ‘Stars on Ice’ and she tells Chicago’s Afternoon News all about it.Quest for Gold – Beijing 2022 – Episode 12: U.S. Pairs Skaters Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier land their Olympic bid despite COVID setback Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
