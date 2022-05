WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A nationwide shortage has wiped out the shelves for baby formula. Leaving many parents worried about how will they feed their babies. “There’s a lot of unknowns. We don’t really know when the supply is going to be back. We don’t know how long the shortage is going to last. And you don’t really know from day to day where you’re going to get your formula,” says Pediatrician at McLane Children’s Hospital, Anna Dick.

TEXAS STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO