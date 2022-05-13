1-year-old shot in the Bronx by stray bullet leaves hospital
By FOX 5 NY Staff
fox5ny.com
3 days ago
NEW YORK - A baby girl who was just 11 months old when she was struck in the face by a stray bullet in January was released from a hospital Friday after relearning how to talk and walk. Catherine Arias walked out of Blythedale Children’s Hospital in...
NEW YORK - Police arrested the mother of a 9-year-old girl who was found dead inside an apartment in Brooklyn, authorities said. The girl had suffered head trauma and possible bites, according to a report. Authorities charged Shemene Cato, 48, with murder, manslaughter, assault, endangering the welfare of a child,...
NEW YORK -- The gruesome death of a 9-year-old Brooklyn girl has been deemed a homicide by the medical examiner's office. Her mother Shemene Cato, 48, faces a host of charges, including murder, manslaughter, assault, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal possession of a weapon.Neighbors CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke to are extremely upset, and tell her they would often see the young girl and her sister at the window of their fourth floor apartment, and said the girls were very polite. But residents also tell Duddridge some of the Cato's behavior was alarming. Crime scene investigators carried evidence bags out of...
NYPD has confirmed that an 11-year-old girl was fatally shot at the intersection of Fox Street and 165th Street in the Bronx. According to a press conference from NYPD, the 11-year-old was shot in the abdomen around 4:50 p.m., when officers from the 41st precinct were sent to the scene. The 11-year-old has been pronounced dead.
A dog bit an NYPD officer in the head as the cop chased a suspected gunman in Brooklyn on Sunday evening, police said.
The officer was bitten around 6:10 p.m. during the foot chase at Neptune Avenue and West 35th Street in Coney Island.
NEW YORK - Two people were found dead inside a burning car on the side of a Bronx road on Monday morning. NYPD officers responded to a 911 call just before 4:30 a.m. of a car on fire on Shore Road in the area of Pelham Split Rock Course in the Pelham Bay Park area.
BY THE VILLAGE SUN | A man was gunned down in the East Village late Sunday evening, according to police. Cops said that around 11:18 p.m. on May 15 officers responded to a 911 call of a male possibly shot at 327 E. Third St., at Avenue D. Arriving on the scene, they found a 39-year-old man on the corner, unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head.
Police in New York City are searching for a robbery suspect after video captured him pistol-whipping another man during a broad daylight mugging on Friday. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. in front of 217-17 89th Avenue in Queens, police said. The victim, a 24-year-old male, was walking home when...
NEW YORK (PIX 11)— Police are looking for a group who hijacked a man on a moped in the Bronx earlier this month, police said. The 28-year-old man was riding on the moped on Westchester Avenue at around 3:45 p.m. on May 1 when two cars moved in front of him and blocked him in, […]
NEW YORK (PIX11)– A child was injured after a part of a ceiling fell on the minor in the Bronx Sunday morning, authorities said. Officials responded to the emergency call at East 167th Street at 10:41 a.m. after a part of the ceiling came down on the child, said an FDNY spokesman. The child was rushed […]
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A beloved nurse was stabbed to death in Brooklyn on Sunday morning, officials said. Cynthia McLeod, 55, was killed in front of a bodega near Van Buren Street and Marcus Garvey Boulevard around 11 a.m., officials said. Police have not yet shared a motive in the deadly attack. Residents in the […]
A Bridgeport toddler has been hospitalized after being pulled from a bathtub. It happened in a home on Parrott Avenue just after 4 p.m. Monday. Police say the 9-month-old was initially unresponsive when pulled from the tub but did begin to breathe and cry after CPR.
NEW YORK - A man is dead after being shot in the head and killed in the Bronx overnight, authorities said. Police say that around 2 a.m. Saturday morning, police responded to a 9-1-1 call of a shooting at Joyce Kilmer Park near the corner of East 161st Street and Grand Concourse in the Concourse section.
The NYPD is asking for the public’s help locating a 14-year-old girl who has been reported missing in Fordham Manor. It was reported to police that Alexa Olivera, of 2444 Devoe Terrace, Apt. 4, in the Fordham Manor section of The Bronx, was last seen at 100 Mosholu Parkway in Jerome Park on Thursday, May 12, at approximately 8.10 a.m.
Four people were shot in three separate incidents in Manhattan overnight, with one dead and another facing life-threatening injuries. This latest violence adds to a growing toll, with shooting incidents in the lower part of Manhattan now at a 25-year high. The first shooting happened in the East Village, at...
