The Illinois Retail Merchants Association reacts to the new retail theft crime bill
Chauncey Rice, Manager of Government Relations for the Illinois Retail Merchants Association , joins Lisa Dent on Chicago's Afternoon News to discuss Gov. Pritzker signing a retail theft crime bill. Lisa and Chauncey also talk about how to know if you're buying something online that's stolen.
