The Illinois Retail Merchants Association reacts to the new retail theft crime bill

By Iridian Fierro
 3 days ago

Chauncey Rice, Manager of Government Relations for the Illinois Retail Merchants Association , joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss Gov. Pritzker signing a retail theft crime bill. Lisa and Chauncey also talk about how to know if you’re buying something online that’s stolen.

Gov. Pritzker signs retail theft crime bill Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:


