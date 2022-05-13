ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

Good luck for cookie lovers. Crumbl in Bossier City finally opens on Friday the 13th

By Makenzie Boucher, Shreveport Times
Shreveport Times
Shreveport Times
 3 days ago

With a line out the door, Crumbl Cookies made its debut in Bossier City on Friday, May 13.

Customers said they waited in over 90 degree weather for over 40 minutes but were anxious to receive the pink box.

Kenosha Montgomery a customer said, "I'm super excited. I mean, even though it's hot. It's worth it. I've had crumbled cookies before so they're amazing. It's about time. I mean, Dallas is three hours away. We should have had one and Bossier is busy enough."

The store will be open Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to midnight. Crumbl will be closed on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c5nwD_0fdaJdiH00

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Good luck for cookie lovers. Crumbl in Bossier City finally opens on Friday the 13th

Comments / 1

Shreveport Times | The Times

Shreveport Times | The Times

