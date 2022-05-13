Rep. Estes supports defunding government disinformation board
Rep. Ron Estes (R-Kansas) has cosponsored H.R. 7690, a bill prohibiting taxpayer dollars from funding the Biden administration's Disinformation Governance Board.
"The Biden administration is taking it upon themselves to be the standard-bearer of truth, but this Disinformation Governance Board is more like an Orwellian Ministry of Truth than a legitimate government working group," said Rep. Estes. "This bill prevents taxpayer dollars from funding this un-American and unconstitutional board that is counter to our country's foundational right of free speech."
Comments / 0