Charges filed in fatal hit-and-run of Wichita man outside Arrowhead Stadium

By Knss Staff
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25QZni_0fdaJMu200

Police say a man has been charged in a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened last year outside of Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Thomas Weyer, 19, is charged with one count of leaving the scene of a fatal crash in the Oct. 10 death of Steven Hickle, 66, of Wichita.

Investigators say Hickle had left the stadium during a rain delay of a Chiefs game and was crossing a street when he was hit by two vehicles that left the scene.

Court documents say an anonymous tip led police to Weyer, who initially denied involvement, but later admitted hitting Hickle after being told police had learned his vehicle was at the scene of the fatality at the time of the hit-and-run crash.

