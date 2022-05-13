ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Arkansas baseball vs. Vanderbilt: Live score updates from Game 1 of top-25 matchup

By Christina Long, Fort Smith Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Y2m5_0fdaJBC300

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas baseball plays its last regular-season series at Baum-Walker Stadium when it hosts Vanderbilt for a three-game series starting Friday. The No. 4 Razorbacks meet the No. 21 Commodores for Game 1 at 6:30 p.m. CT (SECN+).

Vanderbilt (32-15, 12-12 SEC) has made a pitching change for Friday's game against Arkansas (36-12, 16-8). Freshman left-hander Devin Futrell is expected to start Game 1 for the Commodores, according to the Nashville Tennessean. Futrell, typically a midweek starter, leads the SEC with a 2.03 ERA in 10 appearances. Arkansas, however, will be his first SEC opponent.

Both Arkansas and Vanderbilt won their last conference series. The Razorbacks took two games on the road against No. 19 Auburn, giving them a two-game lead in the SEC West. Vanderbilt did the same against No. 22 Georgia.

SEC SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT:Experts pick every game and the tournament winner

COLUMN:Why the NCAA is doomed to fail in attempts to corral pay-for-play deals disguised as NIL

Comments / 0

Related
KARK

Closer Look at 4 Teams in Fayetteville Regional

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 4 Arkansas is set to host the Fayetteville Regional this weekend with three schools coming to Fayetteville hoping to pull off an upset. Arkansas will open regional action at 5 p.m. Friday against Princeton and televised on the SEC Network. Oregon will then take on Wichita State at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
thv11.com

Arkansas earns #4 seed in NCAA Tournament

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas softball is one step closer to their first ever trip to the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City. The road to OKC will officially go through Fayetteville. The SEC champs earned the #4 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, meaning that if they win the Fayetteville Regional, they will then host a Super Regional.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Council Signs With Arkansas MBB

FAYETTEVILLE – Ricky Council IV, the 2022 American Athletic Conference Sixth Man of the Year, will be a member of the 2022-23 Arkansas men’s basketball program, head coach Eric Musselman announced today. Council – a 6-6, 240-pound guard – played two seasons at Wichita State and will have...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nashville, AR
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Fayetteville, AR
College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
Arkansas State
hogville.net

Arkansas leads Vanderbilt 8-6 in postponed Saturday game

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas’ baseball team rallied from a 5-1 run deficit to take an 8-6 lead on Vanderbilt on Saturday night before Mother Nature called a halt to the fun at Baum-Walker Stadium. Lightning came around 8:46 p.m. and then rain forced the postponement about an hour...
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Game 2 of Arkansas-Vanderbilt suspended in 6th inning

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Saturday night’s ballgame between No. 4 Arkansas and No. 24 Vanderbilt has been suspended due to weather. The game will resume Sunday at 11:00 a.m. The Razorbacks lead the Commodores, 8-6, entering the bottom of the sixth inning at Baum-Walker Stadium. After the completion of...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
vucommodores.com

Saturday’s Contest Suspended in Sixth Inning

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Saturday night’s baseball game between Vanderbilt and No. 4 Arkansas at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville was suspended due to heavy rain and lightning in the area. The contest will be resumed on Sunday at 11 a.m., while the originally scheduled series finale will begin approximately...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Baseball#Sec#Commodores#The Nashville Tennessean#Era#Nil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
nashvillegab.com

Your Guide to Playing Casino Games in Nashville

There are plenty of things you can do in Nashville. Of course, the city is renowned for its music scene, and most visitors are there for precisely that reason. Not everything is based around that, however, and there are several sports teams based in the area, such as the Tennessee Titans NFL franchise.
NASHVILLE, TN
nwahomepage.com

Bobby Bones awarded with honorary degree at University of Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bobby Bones, an award-winning radio host, received an honorary doctorate from the University of Arkansas during the commencement ceremony, according to a news release. During his speech, the Mountain Pine native said that receiving the Doctorate of Arts and Humane Letters was one of the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Bentonville family reacts to Arkansas insulin prices lawsuit

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Last week, the Arkansas Attorney General filed a lawsuit against drug manufacturers for gouging prices on insulin for diabetes patients. Megan Delco's husband, Brad, and five-year-old son, Teddy, both live with Type 1 diabetes. Delco said the high prices for life-saving medicines can be devastating for...
BENTONVILLE, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Benton, Carroll, Madison, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 11:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Madison; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 217 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST ARKANSAS BENTON CARROLL MADISON WASHINGTON AR IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA CHEROKEE IN NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA ADAIR CRAIG DELAWARE MAYES NOWATA OSAGE OTTAWA ROGERS TULSA WAGONER WASHINGTON OK THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARTLESVILLE, BENTONVILLE, BERRYVILLE, CLAREMORE, EUREKA SPRINGS, FAYETTEVILLE, GROVE, HUNTSVILLE, JAY, MIAMI, NOWATA, PAWHUSKA, PRYOR, ROGERS, SPRINGDALE, STILWELL, TAHLEQUAH, TULSA, VINITA, AND WAGONER.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
newstalk941.com

Gallatin Manufacturer Moves Operations To Sparta

A new manufacturing business has moved from Gallatin to Sparta. Fusion Tools Inc creates cable ropes and shackles for the industrial market. Vice-President Wes Howard said family, expansion opportunities and more employees is why the company selected Sparta. ‘We actually scoured the state all the way from Dickson, Tennnessee over...
SPARTA, TN
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
276K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fort Smith, AR from Southwest Times Record.

 http://swtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy