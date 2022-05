NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown, for Dennis R. Hamill, 81, who passed away at his residence in Canal Winchester on Wednesday morning, May 11, 2022. Dennis was born...

NEW MIDDLETOWN, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO