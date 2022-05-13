Celebrate Senior Citizens Day in Kalida

Setting-up a “Tubs of Fun” ride are, left to right, Tanner Felver, of Celina, Dan Egbert, of St. Marys and Caleb Ericson, of Lima. The three spent the day, Thursday, May 12, putting up a fun house, Mighty Truck, jumbo slide and four inflatables in preparation for the second annual May Days Street Festival. Kids who buy an armband can skate at Rolling Hills Skate for 4 hours, bowl two games at Bel-Mar Lanes eat free K&J’s Ice Cream, and go on the rides until close. There will also be six food trailers and three carnival games. The festival will run from Friday, May 13 through Sunday, May 15.

