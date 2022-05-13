ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalida, OH

Celebrate Senior Citizens Day in Kalida

By Editorials
Lima News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKALIDA - The Putnam County Council on Aging, Inc. will be holding a Senior Citizens Day Celebration in honor...

www.limaohio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lima News

Compassionate Friends support group to meet

LIMA — The West Central Ohio Chapter of the Compassionate Friends, a support group for the family after a child dies, will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 24 at Union Chapel Missionary Church, 4869 Ada Road, Lima. The group meets the fourth Tuesday of each month. Bring a...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Learn about the Mooney Museum during Facebook Live event

WAPAKONETA — The Auglaize County Historical Society will present “The Art and Architecture of the Mooney Museum” as a Facebook Live event beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, at the Auglaize County Historical Society, 206 Main St., Wapakoneta. What is now known as the Daniel Mooney...
WAPAKONETA, OH
TiffinOhio.net

Tiffin Drive-In Theater to celebrate grand re-opening

Tiffin, Ohio — The newly renovated Tiffin Drive-In Theater will celebrate its Grand Re-Opening Weekend over the Memorial Day holiday weekend of Friday, May 27th through Sunday, May 29th. The theater opened its 2022 season on April 8 after a year-and-a-half of major design, construction, and expansion to the...
TIFFIN, OH
Lima News

Kendrick will be missed

Hardin County lost a great sports editor. Theo and Cam lost a great father. Kendrick Jesionowsk, who covered sports for the Kenton Times for more than two decades, died in an accident May 7 and it is a life taken too soon from a man who had so much to offer.
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Putnam County, OH
City
Kalida, OH
City
Napoleon, OH
Local
Ohio Society
City
Columbus, OH
Lima News

Allen County Museum to host Ohio presidents exhibit

LIMA — The Allen County Museum has received $50,000 from the National Endowment for the Humanities for its upcoming Ohio presidents exhibit, set to debut June 25. The exhibit chronicles the lesser-known histories of former U.S. Presidents William Henry Harrison, Ulysses S. Grant, Rutherford B. Hayes, James Garfield, Benjamin Harrison, William McKinley, William Howard Taft and Warren G. Harding, an 80-year history of Ohio presidents.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Learn archery May 25 at parks district program

SPENCERVILLE — The Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Parks District will offer a one-hour beginning archery program from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. or from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 25 at Evans Archery Range at Kendrick Woods, 1376 N. St. Marys Road, Spencerville. Participants ages 9 through adult...
SPENCERVILLE, OH
Lima News

‘Click It or Ticket’ awareness event set for Wednesday

LIMA — The Lima-Allen County Safe Communities, in partnership with the Lima Police Department, will conduct a “Click It or Ticket” awareness event from 7:30-8:30 a.m. Wednesday. The date and time were chosen to coincide with the larger Click It or Ticket campaigns being carried out throughout the state of Ohio to focus on safe seat belt practices and speed concerning young drivers and school drop-offs.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Take a spring stroll through Allen County Farm Park

BATH TOWNSHIP — Enjoy a spring stroll through the park from 9 to 10:30 a.m Saturday, May 21 at the Allen County Farm Park, 1582 Slabtown Road, Lima. The Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Parks District will head to the back woods for a 1.25-mile easy-to-moderate trail to enjoy wildflowers and songbirds and to highlight how this park fits into the 50-year history of the park district.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elderly People#American#The Council On Aging
Lima News

Wapakoneta bumps off Bath

Wapakoneta’s Zach Rogers went 2 for 4 with 2 doubles, 3 RBI and 2 runs and Taylor Echols was 3 for 6 with 2 RBI and 2 runs. Braeden Goulet was 2 for 4 with 3 RBI and a run and Grant Jolley was 2 for 5 with 2 RBI and a run scored. Alex Lewis ad Kaden Siefring each drove in a run. For Bath, Blaine Albright went 2 for 3 with a double, 2 RBI and a run and Quintin Collins hit a home run and drove in two.
WAPAKONETA, OH
Lima News

Happy Daz hosts weekly ‘Cool Car Cruise In’

LIMA — Happy Daz will play host to its “Cool Car Cruise In” from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. each Wednesday through Sept. 28 at Happy Daz Restaurant, 802 S. Cable Rd., Lima. Free admission. Classic cars, trucks and motorcycles will be on display. There will also...
LIMA, OH
Sidney Daily News

May Days Street Festival

Setting-up a “Tubs of Fun” ride are, left to right, Tanner Felver, of Celina, Dan Egbert, of St. Marys and Caleb Ericson, of Lima. The three spent the day, Thursday, May 12, putting up a fun house, Mighty Truck, jumbo slide and four inflatables in preparation for the second annual May Days Street Festival. Kids who buy an armband can skate at Rolling Hills Skate for 4 hours, bowl two games at Bel-Mar Lanes eat free K&J’s Ice Cream, and go on the rides until close. There will also be six food trailers and three carnival games. The festival will run from Friday, May 13 through Sunday, May 15.
CELINA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Lima News

Vantage students sign with employers

VAN WERT — Vantage Career students participated in the 4th Annual Career Advanced Placement signing day, celebrating In-Demand Jobs Week. The event marks the beginning of students’ professional careers, as both students and their employers sign the necessary documents to accept them as employees after graduation from Vantage Career Center. For students, it’s a physical representation of the culmination of the two years that they have poured into their career education.
VAN WERT, OH
Lima News

YMCA preps coaches for summer Robb Park games

LIMA — The Lima YMCA will host a baseball coaches meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, May 25 at the Lima Family YMCA, 345 S. Elizabeth St., Lima. Practice begins week of May 29. Games in Robb Park begin Monday, June 6th. Coaches pitch to be held on Mondays and Wednesdays and T-ball on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Kids can get outdoors, explore a pond

LIMA — Families can celebrate the Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District’s 50th anniversary this year with “Pond Exploration” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 22 at McLean Teddy Bear Park, 2004 N. Dixie Highway, Lima. Dress to be outdoors. This month, we will be...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records

Knott Fuels, Inc., Fort Jennings, was granted judgment from Joseph E Siler, Leipsic, in the amount of $7,500 and $392,500, plus interest and costs from Jennifer E. Siler, Leipsic, and Siler Pitt Stop, LLC, Leipsic. May 3. Jacob E. Garrick, Ottawa, and Ashley N. Garrick, Ottawa, were granted a dissolution...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
fcnews.org

New Four County principal hired

On Tuesday, at the special meeting of the Four County Career Center Board of Education, Jeff Slattery was hired as Superintendent beginning January 1, 2023. Slattery, who is currently serving as the principal of Hicksville High School, also has experience as a teacher at Dekalb Eastern Schools in Butler, Indiana. Slattery has experience in the private sector as well, serving as the Executive Director of Trilogy Health Services in Lima, Ohio.
BUTLER, IN
TiffinOhio.net

New York-style deli to open in Downtown Tiffin

Tiffin, Ohio — Dave & Amber Spridgeon, owners of the Renaissance of Tiffin, Jolly’s Drive-In, the Renaissance on Wheels, and the Pink Lady, announced Monday that they are adding a fifth endeavor to their repertoire with the Frost Parkway Deli this summer. The Spridgeons will be hiring eight...
TIFFIN, OH
Lima News

Police calls

North Pierce Street at West Market Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Sunday. North Jameson Avenue at West Market Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Sunday. 400 block of Haller Street, Lima — Police responded to a fight...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

O-G graduating record number of Eagle Scouts

OTTAWA — The senior class of 2022 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School graduates the largest group of Eagle Scouts. The group of 24 Eagle Scouts completed more than 2.500 hours of community service in the completion of their projects. The scouts are members of Ottawa Boy Scout Troop 224 and Glandorf Boy Scout Troop 229.
OTTAWA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy