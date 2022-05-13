ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesboro, GA

“Out There…Somewhere” : At Boss Hog you don’t want to win the Roscoe

By George Eskola
 3 days ago

Waynesboro, Ga (WJBF) – This is a big grill thrill for Garland Brown.

“We’ll we’re a little nervous, this is our first time being in a professional event we’ve done back yard events our first time,” said Garland.

Those here at Boss Hog are taking part in a sanctioned competition.

“You can win money, for this?”

You can win a lot of money, and the grand champion wins 25 hundred, it’s a good little chunk,” said Lindsey Keller of the Boss Hog Cook-off.

Trenton Terrell is in his first competition he has got some grilling goals.

“I’m hoping to place, if I place, I’m happy,” Trenton said.

42 teams are taking part to win the grand championship, but this competition has another prize, it’s the Roscoe P Coltrane award.

Whoever scores the lowest overall score, the lowest total, “sad Lindsey.

“And it’s called?”

“The Dead A#$ Last,” she said.

So, winning A Roscoe means finishing 42nd out of 42, dead last.

“We don’t want that award we’ll take anything we can get in our first event.” said Garland.

“We want to stay away from that unless it comes with money,” said Trenton.

“It doesn’t necessarily  mean their barbecue is the worst a lot of times they don’t meet, they get disqualified because they don’t meet the turn in times,” said Lindsey.

Or their barbecue just doesn’t cut it.

“Or it’s bad, that’s right,” said Lindsey with a laugh.

Well it’s barbecue just how bad could it be Roscoe.

Out There Somewhere in Waynesboro George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.

WJBF.com

Waynesboro YMCA thanks community for supporting it since launch

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – The YMCA in Waynesboro has only been around a few years, but that hasn’t stopped the community from coming out and supporting the facility. “This is something that the Burke County community has wanted for a while,” said Program Director, Kenteira Jones. “Their...
WAYNESBORO, GA
WRDW-TV

Crash flips car, causes injuries on Peach Orchard at Windsor Spring

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A traffic accident caused injuries and left a car flipped over Monday afternoon at Peach Orchard and Windsor Spring roads. The accident was reported at 2:13 p.m. at the busy intersection, according to the Augusta Fire Department. A witness told news 12 the crash occurred on...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

“So all of this money will go directly to benefit the children” Children’s Place hosts its 27th annual ‘Celebrity Waiters Night’

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF)- Celebrity Waiter Night returned for its 27th year. 13 restaurants took part all to benefit hosted by the Children’s Place Inc. “It’s a fun event, the hard work actually goes on at Children’s Place in helping the children. But, this is an event where people getting together– especially after COVID– you haven’t […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wgac.com

CSRA News: Richmond County School Job Fair

The Richmond County school system is hosting a job fair this Saturday. They’re hiring for the 2022-23 school year. The job fair will be held from 9:00 a.m. until noon at the Augusta Marriott at the Convention Center. You can get a list of the job openings on the school system’s website, www.rcboe.info/work4rcss.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Red Cockaded Woodpecker is making a comeback in Hitchcock Woods

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Red Cockaded Woodpecker is a rare sight to see these days, but they do call the CSRA home. They’ve been on the endangered species list since the 1970s and only 1% of the original population remains. The biggest reason for decreasing numbers is the loss of habitat.
AUGUSTA, GA
