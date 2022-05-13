ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Hall of Famer David Robinson to serve as Spurs' lottery representative

By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B5cFB_0fdaHb1F00
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Hall of Famer and San Antonio Spurs legend David Robinson will represent the organization at the NBA draft lottery on Tuesday in Chicago, Illinois, the team announced.

The Spurs enter the lottery slotted ninth after finishing the season with a 34-48 record. They have a 4.5% chance of winning the No. 1 pick and a 20.3% chance of jumping into the top four. They own the highest odds of earning the ninth pick (50.7%).

San Antonio has two additional first-round selections, picks No. 20 and 25. In the second round, they have pick No. 38 from the Los Angeles Lakers after trading their pick (No. 39) in 2016.

San Antonio is in the lottery for the sixth time, including each of the last three years. They selected Josh Primo last year with the 12th pick and Devin Vassell in 2020 at No. 11. Coincidentally, the first time the Spurs were in the lottery, they took Robinson with the top pick.

The draft lottery is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. EDT on ESPN.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Antonio, TX
Basketball
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
San Antonio, TX
Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Illinois State
Local
Texas Basketball
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
Yardbarker

Could Suns' 'Internal' Deandre Ayton Issues Set Up Spurs Pursuit?

The San Antonio Spurs haven't had a major free agent signing since inking LaMarcus Aldridge to a four-year, $80 million deal in July 2015. Nearly seven years later and the Spurs are once again looking to cash in any way they can in an offseason that's full of opportunity. One...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devin Vassell
Person
David Robinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Lakers#Espn
Larry Brown Sports

Jason Kidd had great quote about Mavericks’ Game 7 win

Jason Kidd’s Dallas Mavericks are in the conference finals, and they got there in convincing fashion. The Mavericks dismantled the Phoenix Suns with a 123-90 win in Game 7 of their Western Conference semifinals series in Phoenix on Sunday night. They led by 30 points at halftime, holding Phoenix to an embarrassingly low 27 points in the half.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has A Warning For 1 Team On Sunday

The Milwaukee Bucks have won twice in Boston during their Eastern Conference semifinal series. They'll need another win today in Game 7 to advance to the next round. The Celtics have mitigated their home court struggles by winning twice in Milwaukee, but will have to handle their business at TD Garden this afternoon.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Lottery
CBS Sports

2022 NBA Draft Lottery: Live stream, TV channel, watch online, start time, odds for each team, top prospects

The best teams in the NBA may be battling for a spot in the Finals as we speak, but the worst teams have their own competition to look forward to as well. On Tuesday, May 17, the 14 teams that missed the playoffs will vie for the top selection in the 2022 NBA Draft. They will do so not with basketballs, but with ping pong balls as their fate is left in the hands of the lottery gods.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Yardbarker

Jason Kidd Mocked Chris Paul After Game 7 For The 10 O’Clock Curfew He Gave His Suns Teammates: “Curfew, 10 O’Clock!”

Jason Kidd will be on Cloud 9 right now, as he was able to lead his Dallas Mavericks past the reigning Western Conference champions Phoenix Suns and into the Western Conference Finals. Kidd, who won his only NBA championship in Dallas, is now the head coach of the team and has done a wonderful job with them. After the game, Kidd gave a motivating speech to his players and even took a shot at Chris Paul.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

110K+
Followers
155K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy