Milan, MO

Chillicothe and Milan schools to hold graduation on May 15th

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArea schools will hold graduation ceremonies on May 15th. Thirty-seven students will graduate from Milan C-2 in the new high school...

www.kttn.com

Comments / 0

Related
kttn.com

North Central Missouri College and Missouri Western State University sign Pirates2Griffons Pathway dual admissions agreement

Students taking classes at North Central Missouri College can now experience campus life at Missouri Western State University while completing their associate’s degree at NCMC. North Central Missouri College and Missouri Western State University have signed a dual admissions agreement called the Pirates2Griffons Pathway. The Pirates2Griffons Pathway allows NCMC...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Trenton High School Choir members receive awards

Trenton High School Choir members received awards during a recent concert. Instructor Tyler Busick said the students were selected for their leadership and musicianship throughout the year. Concert Choir. Outstanding Soprano – Faith Lee. Outstanding Alto – Brett Kennedy. Outstanding Tenor – Noah Wecker. Outstanding Bass –...
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Trenton R-9 Board of Education votes 4 to 3 to release Trenton R-9 School District Superintendent

It was a split vote when the Trenton R-9 Board of Education decided to terminate the contract with Superintendent Michael Stegman. The action came during an executive session meeting for personnel Friday morning, initially announced by the district office at 4 p.m. Friday. The action is effective as of Wednesday, May 18th which is the final day of school in the Trenton R-9 School District.
TRENTON, MO
kq2.com

Lafayette students honor classmate who passed away Friday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) On Monday afternoon, teammates and friends held a balloon release in honor of a Lafayette student who passed away on Friday. The Lafayette soccer team held the balloon release before heading to play in districts Monday night and wanted to make sure to remember their teammate, Elsie Smith.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

MARSHALL PUBLIC SCHOOLS’ SUPERINTENDENT ISSUES STATEMENT FOR CLARIFICATION

Marshall Public Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Carol Maher has issued a press release providing clarity surrounding a recent reported incident. “Because a multitude of information and misinformation is being spread throughout the community about recent events involving members of the Marshall High School family, this statement is made to ensure Marshall Public Schools communicates using appropriate and accurate information based on facts, not hearsay. The Board of Education and MPS Administration strongly encourage all Marshall residents to allow the proper procedures to take place so all involved may be represented fairly. To continue conversations based on hearsay and conjecture is not only irresponsible, but will likely hinder the procedures and processes in legal efforts to yield truth and justice. Marshall Public Schools is fully cooperating with the Marshall Police Department to help ensure accuracy, respect for privacy, and protection for all members of the MHS family.”
MARSHALL, MO
kttn.com

Obituary: Edwin Lee Allender

Edwin Lee Allender, age 90, of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of Earl Edwin and Dora Lula (VanderLinden) Allender, born on January 14, 1932, in Oskaloosa, Iowa. He attended school in Oskaloosa and graduated from Oskaloosa High School in 1950, and after graduation, he attended Engineering School for two years. In 1949, Edwin joined the Army Reserves, and in 1950, he joined the United States Navy, serving his country for twenty-four years, and at the time of his retirement was a Warrant Officer 4. After retiring from the Navy, Edwin worked as a supervisor for Grinnell Corporation, a fire, and sprinkler installation company. In 1954, he married Betty Derocher who passed away, and in 2008, Edwin married Dorothy Barker. From 1974 until his passing, he was a member of the Chillicothe American Legion serving in many capacities such as Adjutant, Commander, District Commander, and Chair for many positions. He was the founding President of the Livingston County Veteran’s Association until January of 2022. Edwin worked tirelessly along with others to secure funding for the new Livingston County Veteran’s Association Building. In his younger years, he enjoyed golfing, waterskiing, playing cards, woodworking, and working on vehicles. Edwin was a very faithful man who attended church wherever he was living at the time and most notably, the Wheeling First Christian Church in his later years. During his military career, he belonged to numerous Navy Clubs, the American Legion, and V.F.W..
CHILLICOTHE, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Governor considers changing name of portion of U.S. Highway 169 for football champs

The Missouri House passed House Bill 1738 following Senate passage two days earlier. Included as an amendment was language from House Bill 2821 introduced by Rep. Josh Hurlbert, who represents Missouri House District 12 including Smithville. The language renames a portion of U.S. Highway 169 from Main Street in Smithville north to Missouri Highway VV in Gower as “Championship Way.”
SMITHVILLE, MO
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
kttn.com

Three injured in crash on Highway 65 north of Chillicothe

Three people were taken to the Hedrick Medical Center following an accident early Monday evening four miles north of Chillicothe. The two vehicles were northbound on Highway 65 when a sports utility vehicle turned onto LIV Road 214 and attempted to make a U-turn, traveling into the path and striking the passenger side of a second vehicle. The impact caused the second vehicle, also an SUV, to skid and leave the road, strike a signpost, and overturn.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Four to graduate from Spickard

Four students will graduate from Spickard R-2 on May 17th. Teacher Terri Holtzclaw will speak at the ceremony in the gym at 6 o’clock in the evening. Randy Wilson is the Valedictorian for Spickard.
SPICKARD, MO
kttn.com

Motorcycle crash injuries Kirksville man

A Kirksville resident received serious injuries when the motorcycle he was operating overturned on Highway 63 in southern Macon County. Twenty-three-year-old David Sizemore was taken to University Hospital in Columbia. The crash happened late Saturday afternoon on Highway 63 near Excello as the Southbound motorcycle went off the left side...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
kchi.com

Booked Into the Daviess/Dekalb Regional Jail

Two people were booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail. 37-year-old Larry E Shultz of Chillicothe was booked into the jail on a bond revocation warrant. He is scheduled for sentencing on June 2nd following a guilty plea on charges of Property Damage and Burglary. Bond Is set at $20,000.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KFVS12

Wanted man in Johnson County

Nearly 14-hundred students graduated from Southeast Missouri State University today. Southern 7 Health Dept. has seen an increase in children with hepatitis recently. Recreational marijuana use could become legal in MO. Updated: 23 hours ago. |. Recreational marijuana use could soon become legalized in the state of Missouri.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
1350kman.com

AP: Woman arrested in 2002 Missouri hospital patient’s death

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — Authorities say they’ve arrested a former respiratory therapist who is charged with first-degree murder in the death of a patient 20 years ago. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says deputies in northeastern Kansas arrested 41-year-old Jennifer Hall on Thursday evening, under the name Jennifer Semaboye, of Overland Park, Kansas. She was charged this month in the 2002 death of Fern Franco one of nine people who died at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe over several months in 2002. Authorities say Hall worked as a respiratory therapist at the hospital when the patients all died from cardiac collapse. Matthew O’Connor, who has represented Hall in the past, said no evidence exists to connect Hall to the deaths.
CHILLICOTHE, MO

